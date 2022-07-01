If a gloomy, evocative album that takes you from sprawling depths to soaring highs sounds like it’s up your alley, check out Boy Harsher’s new album, “The Runner (original soundtrack).”
Since the duo’s Savannah, Ga., creation, in 2013, vocalist Jae Matthews and producer Augustus Muller have gained a strong cult following. Their music, made with synthesizers and samplers — and labeled as Dark Wave — is more accurately dark, danceable Electro Pop that references Synth Pop and EBM.
Both members have experience in film-making, so it’s no surprise that they make music with a cinematic ambition.
“The Runner” is inspired from real life, as 2020 was hellish for Matthews. During the pandemic, grappling with the onset of an autoimmune disorder and personal loss, the singer, for a time, didn’t know if she would be able to perform again, so Boy Harsher assembled to create a film, “The Runner” and the accompanying soundtrack.
Both were released, on Jan. 21. The eight-song track list, perhaps their most cathartic to date, mirrors the hypnotic journey of the multi-sensory, meta-style “documentary”/movie.
The film opens with a woman sprinting through the woods, anonymous and signified only by her white shirt stained dark with blood.
The rest of the run time explores an expressive and heavily abstract journey of this mysterious protagonist (Kris Esfandiari), who appears at first to be seeking revenge and, later, fleeing her own, darker instincts.
“Tower” introduces the album in a down tempo, atmospheric mood. Usually depicting yearning, loneliness and dark fantasy, Matthews’s dynamic vocals are ghostly and foreboding.
Her questioning, “I’m your one/ And are you honest?/ And are you free?/ And do you trust?/ You trust in me/ And can I believe you?/ Do I even know how?” eventually converges with a suffocating instrumental climax.
“Give Me a Reason” keeps that pace with minimalist ’80s electronic beats and sinister, atmospheric synths. Collectively, this lustful track is more in tune with danceable, Gothic tracks of theirs like “Lust” (2018) and “LA” (2019).
In a press statement during album media sessions, Matthews explained about the song: “We wanted to write something that encapsulates that feeling of yearning the way we feel when we catch eyes from across the room. Our music can be flirty and crushable and it’s fun to play with that.”
Featuring vocals from Cooper B Handy, a vocalist/producer who performs as “Lucy,” the song “Autonomy’s” melody in undeniably powerful.
Singing, “I know these things take time/ I can see the angels marching in a straight line/ Saw a fire on the runway/ Feels like it’s gonna fly away, someday” over shimmering synths and ’80s dance beats, the song wades into an arena occupied by bands such as Depeche Mode or Soft Cell.
An adventurous song, “Machina” featuring Mariana Saldaña on vocals, conjures a Euro Disco mood. With lyrics split in English and Spanish, she tells a cautionary but lively tale about companionship and dependency.
Spoken through a vocoder that transforms her voice into a robotic/inhuman tone, the song is more meaningful as a whole. Taken by itself, the track could become confusing and off-putting.
Balancing that experimental piece, “The Ride Home” and “Escape” are both harmonious to the duo’s past work. The former takes on an almost ’80s slasher flick aura with percussion mirroring a heartbeat rhythm. Simmering synths and vocals just under the surface add layers of tension.
“Escape” is more upbeat/dancey with a sense of dread. Thematically, the narrator plans an escape. But hopelessness dominates them because the outcome of freedom is uncertain.
Wrapping up “The Runner,” the last two tracks, “Untitled (Piano)” and “I Understand,” are cinematic, ethereal and gloomy works, the likes of which might make ambient producer Brian Eno smile.
