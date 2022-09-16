Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgan’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream" plunges into the mind of the rock star — it puts a ray gun to Bowie’s head — and comes away with something that, at its best, is a gift of sound and vision.

It goes without saying that Bowie, like his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust, always seemed to have beamed down from another planet: an elegant extraterrestrial with a spacey schtick that was genuinely convincing. “Moonage Daydream,” which opens, Friday, on IMAX screens, does plenty to exalt that Bowie myth, marveling at this remarkably handsome creature and his sly movements, his gender-bending on-stage contortions, his otherworldly artistic pursuit. “He’s magic,” says one young fan outside a concert.

