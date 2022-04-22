PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host the popular “Books and Barks” program, where kids are encouraged to read to friendly dogs, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., April 26.
This event is a partnership between the Palmdale City Library and the High Desert Obedience Club Pet Pals therapy dogs.
“Books and Barks” is designed to encourage children to develop their reading skills. Kids of all ages can read stories to friendly, lovable dogs, without fear of being judged on their reading ability. No outside pets, please.
“It’s so great to have the dogs back in the library and to have the kids come and read to them, too,” Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said.
The library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is open seven days a week.
Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
