A good connection made with a bandmate, cast in the fire of music, is a stronger bond than forged steel.
Through any manner of distance, distractions or destructions life hurdles into our path, the invisible tether remains. The odd ones out who stick to each other like magnets, finding a refuge from the rest of the world.
For those who played their final song, the bond remains unsevered. Kindred spirits who have shared the stage accompany us long after they have given their last bow.
Spirits of musicians like Steve Beaver, a legendary character within the AV’s music scene who passed away last October. With punk and hardcore fused into his DNA, the wall of distortion created on stage with his Gibson Les Paul was rivaled only by his personality — unfiltered and hilariously unrelenting. Offstage, he was the Valley’s primary guitar and amplifier repair tech. From his humble garage workbench, Beaver fixed equipment from all walks of life and across genres. His fingerprints on all our gear unify us.
When a lifer in punk rock passes on, a tribute must take place on the stage. Something equal to a Viking funeral and New Orleans street parade with a mosh pit. On June 10, the music scene, with attendees beyond the borders of punk rock, will honor Beaver with a show cultivated in his honor.
At the top of the bill, Subjective Right and Sorry State are two prominent local bands Beaver was in until his passing. Rounding out the lineup is the Blood Stands Still reunion, featuring Art and Danny from the Skatecore group Since We Were Kids (longstanding friends of Beaver). Misfits tribute 138, featuring Anthony Arizmendez, will open the evening, another band Beaver was formerly part of for many years. The host and master of ceremonies for the evening will be Joe Armenta, a member of the Cadillac Kings car club and another staple in the local music scene. Everything will be happening at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale. The show starts at 7 p.m.
For Bryan Bailey, drummer for many AVHC bands including Sorry State, helping to organize this show goes beyond honoring a lifelong bandmate but also, a lifelong friend. The pair first met in kindergarten back in 1981.
“Eric Matey is our singer and his brother Jeremy was in the opposite class,” Bailey recalled. “Both classes lined up and Steven was in line for my class on the first day. His arm was in a sling and I asked, ‘Oh man, what happened to you?’ He said, ‘You know Eric and Jeremy. I was playing with them …’ We used to all play this game where one person would get on their back (and) the other would sit on their feet and launch them into the air. Jeremy launched Steven into one of the metal backstops and broke something. That was the first day I remember meeting him.”
Within Sorry State and others within the AVHC scene, the personal roots run deep.
“Growing up in the 1980s in the AV, our elementary school was just around the corner from me, Steven, Eric and Jeremy,” Bailey said. “We had a tight-knit little crew for lots of years, as friends and starting bands. Steve was an important part of my life.”
Along with people from all eras of Beaver’s life attending this event, the songs are covering almost all musical eras of Beaver’s life as well. Bailey discussed a preview of their upcoming setlist.
“We’re doing three songs from Stand Against, which was a band Steven and I were in for a long time. We’re doing two songs from Subjective Right and Torn Life. Steve filled in for the band Filthy McNasty’s and we’re doing one of their songs.”
Along with being an emotionally cathartic evening, it will be giving back to a person who has been staple in so many lives. Someone who shared his knowledge, musical ability and humor with so many people in our community.
“It’s hard to tell how I’ll feel in the moment until I’m on stage playing or talking about him,” Bailey said. I think it’s going to be a great night. Everyone will have a lot of fun. Steven’s passing has already inspired people to give back to the music scene. Just little local punk bands that thought they weren’t going to play again and then thought, ‘Screw that, were going to get back to it.’ Life is too short and we’re going to keep playing. There’s a lot of cool, local music history for punk rock and I think this show will continue to inspire that kind of thing. Some kid or person we don’t know will be at the show and think, ‘I need to start a band. That’s what I’m hoping it will do.’ ”
Visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/avhc-beaver-memorial-show- transplants-brewing-company-tickets/13107655 for details.
