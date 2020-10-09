Rock veteran Jon Bon Jovi returns to the charts with “2020” — a scathing, unfiltered commentary of our country, laced with enough positivity, that it might just get you through troubling times.
Recording of his namesake band’s 15th studio album started on March 9, 2019 in Nashville, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the album was postponed and the subsequent tour was canceled.
The album contains socially conscious songs like “Lower the Flag,” written about mass shootings and the atmospheric, cautionary “Blood in the Water,” about the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.
Bon Jovi was inspired to write “American Reckoning,” a song laden with imagery about America burning, that also offers an uplifting call to action in the chorus with lyrics like, “God damn those eight long minutes lying face down in cuffs on the ground. Bystanders pleaded for mercy as one cop shoved a kid in the crowd. When did a judge and a jury become a badge and a knee on these streets.”
It equates to the five-piece band’s most topical album to date.
During quarantine, Bon Jovi also crafted the Country-tinged “Do What You Can,” a radio-friendly tune inspired by one of the five-day-a-week shifts he works at one of his three JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants, which helps feed the needy.
Officially released Oct. 2, “2020” opens with “Limitless,” an upbeat song imploring people to embrace the true power of being human — the ability of a person to change their mundane circumstances just by understanding and reacting differently to their environment.
Addressing time, the abstract idea and enemy of all mortal things, JBJ reassures, “Live to figure out what it’s all about. When the sun comes up and the sun goes down, is there something more than it was before? There’s an open door, what are you waiting for?”
Love is in the air on the harmony heavy riff, “Beautiful Drug” and the tender “Story of Love.” Stylistically different songs praising the power of the positive emotion, “Beautiful Drug” goes a little deeper than a fiend of love just begging for another hit.
“A mystery that sets you free, love is what you want, it’s all we need,” JBJ sings.
The piano led, slow-tempo “Story of Love” reminds people that love is cyclical, so when it seems like it’s left you, it’s never been closer.
Another “2020” highlight, “Let it Rain,” is a mid-tempo song that features the group, consisting of Bon Jovi (vocals), David Bryan (keys), Tico Torres (drums), Phil X (guitar) and Hugh McDonald (bass) on a Springsteen-sounding romp, offering their tune as a respite from depression and judgment.
Through thunder, rain and darkness, he reminds us that wherever there is hurting, there is healing on the way like sunshine breaking through a cloudy day.
