My life seems to function at its best, or its most interesting, moving at a fast-paced haze.
To borrow a phrase from my dear friend Jeff Collier, “No good story ends with going home early and getting a good night’s sleep.”
I try to remember that creed in the most delirious moments, Super Bowl Sunday being one of them. As most Americans were nestled in their beds, visions of footballs spiraling over their heads, I was preparing to embark on the Rock Legends cruise.
For backstory, I’ve been a drum tech for Lita Ford since July. Through this gig, I’ve been fortunate enough to make great friends within our camp and do some serious traveling. We seemingly end up in any location at any time. I’ve been able to boldly go where I’ve never gone before. Last weekend, a cruise was added to that list.
For four days, this massive vessel was transformed into a festival on the water. Countless music cruises take place each year, all varying in genre and destination. For us, we set sail to Nassau, Bahamas.
As gathered by its name, the Rock Legends cruise hosts artists who are exactly that: Folks who have penned many of the hymns that comprise the great Rock ’n Roll songbook.
This year, the main headliners were Deep Purple and Styx — two artists who were quite influential in shaping my early musical taste. Other artists on the bill included Don McLean, Don Felder, Blue Öyster Cult, Foghat and Jefferson Starship.
Of the four days at sea, each artist performed three shows with one day off. Along with an outdoor stage, there was a theater and large club filled with music until about 2 a.m., every day.
From arriving at the airport on an hour of sleep, to checking into our Cape Canaveral hotel 12 hours later, I disconnected myself from any excitement.
Living in the time of Murphy’s Law, I can’t count my chickens before they hatch. It wasn’t until I was walking up the gangway that it felt real. I ate fresh scallops in the ship’s dining room while looking out at the ocean, surrounded by other bands and techs.
After lunch, I moved to the pool deck where the outdoor stage was being constructed. Guardrails were being craned onto the ship while the fans guzzled cocktails and smoked cigarettes.
More than the alcohol, the complimentary soft-serve ice cream was calling my name.
On the surface level, there was a literal bacchanal to be had. I was trying fancy dishes I’ve never experienced like salmon tartar and creme brûlée. Have a White Russian with birthday cake? Sure, why not? How many free shrimps could I guzzle before feeling sick? I didn’t hit that number, but it’s at least more than 20.
However, in moments of pure gluttony, I can’t help but think about the bigger picture of life.
I was watching people eating at the buffet and dancing in the aisles during the shows and wondered who they are and why they’re here.
Is it also for pure gluttony? An escape from their ordinary lives? Perhaps, it’s to connect with something deeper.
A tagline on the cruise’s website reads, “Guaranteed best time of your life since you were 18 years old.”
What is 18 if not an elevating freedom that was so simple and yet impossible to describe? It’s the feeling we pursue our entire lives, as we surf against time, to make the most out of this existence. It’s the space between and around the musicians performing onstage.
Blues/Rock guitarist Eric Gales lives in that space. I caught his 90-minute show just before our theater gig. Although when he plays, minutes and hours became irrelevant.
His performance was filled with such raw emotion, it impacted everyone in the room. During the set, he openly talks about his past life as a junkie.
He credits wife and percussionist Ladonna Gale for saving his life and keeping him in check.
At one point when starting his song, “How Do I Get You,” tears began streaming down his face while playing the guitar. He stopped and told the audience, “Ladies and gentleman, if I’m crying during a show, that means it’s going great.”
It became clear that each note and energetic dance coming from Gales was a catharsis.
He was purging the pain of his past, while being incredibly grateful for a second chance at life.
It was exactly what my soul needed. I teared up along with him and gained a renewed perspective on my own musicianship and life.
As fun as indulgence can be, it’s ultimately empty. It’s the moments where we took chances, didn’t hold back tears and let our love be unbridled that allow us to boldly go where we never have before.
