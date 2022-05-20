If you’re searching for a Black Keys album that reflects eras of their career, then check out their new LP, “Dropout Boogie.”
Twenty years into their Akron, Ohio-based musical partnership, Dan Auerbach (vocals, guitar) and Patrick Carney (drums) have mostly avoided stagnation. Starting with gritty Blues albums in the style of their hero Junior Kimbrough (1930-1998), the Black Keys evolved.
Besides their early adoption of stripped-down garage sounds, they later added more radio-friendly styles such as Alt Rock, Funk, Pop and Electronic, as evidenced from their commercial breakthrough, “El Camino” (2011), and the Danger Mouse-produced “Turn Blue” (2014).
Released on May 13, “Dropout Boogie” — at 10 tracks — comes almost a year to the day as their 10th overall and previous album, “Delta Kreem.” If you ever needed something that balances and captures this group’s essence from rockin’ jams to missteps, then this new album is the one.
Opener “Wild Child” is a cut made for the radio. Funky guitar, not to mention the thunderous work from Carney on the skins, propels this song about Auerbach’s attraction to a wild child “with a tender heart and a beautiful smile.” He wants to hold her, please her and give her his love, but realizes it’s just a fantasy, so he lets her go and just settles for dreaming about her.
Aiming to maintain an energetic feel, most tracks were recorded in one take. Also, like many of their albums, this one was released through Nonesuch Records and recorded at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label/studio in Nashville, Tenn.
Showing a calmer, funky take with strong harmonics and his signature gritty, soulful vocals, “It Ain’t Over” finds Auerbach at ease fitting into the classic experienced Bluesman/musician archetype that he’s become.
Here, light electronics add tension to his cautionary, “Money and love ain’t no sure thing. You live for a thrill, you die for a dream and when it comes around, you lay your money down. You got a love that’s a real long shot, breakin’ the bank for your new weak spot. When she comes around, you lay your money down.”
Following the same musings as the former, “For the Love of Money” is dirty, gritty backyard Blues delivered with the singer’s smooth falsetto. Once again establishing Carney’s tight-locked rhythm, the track also recalls their tendency for experimentation with an electronic laser sound showing up occasionally.
For a simmering, charged highlight, there is “Good Love” featuring the guitar tone of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top). Auerbach recalled to Zane Lowe in an interview posted May 18, that Gibbons showed up to the recording studio armed only with a bottle of red wine. He borrowed one of Auerbach’s guitars, originally owned by Mississippi Fred McDowell, and plugged straight into an amp. By the time he left — after staying only until the bottle was empty — the Keys had four remaining tracks to finish. Contrasting that Rock ‘n’ Roll spirit, there’s the song, “Your Team is Looking Good.”
An obvious attempt at a stadium staple, lyrics like, “Your team is looking good, but not as good as ours. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. You beat everybody but you won’t beat us,” fall flat.
Delivery-wise, it recalls more worthwhile “Stack Shot Billy” from their album “Rubber Factory” (2004). With the exception of the mystic aura and incendiary guitar from “Burn The Damn Thing Down” the second half is geared more for die-hard fans of the band. They largely slow the tempo down and pen typical songs about heartbreak (“How Long”) and finding better love (“Happiness,” “Baby I’m Coming Home”).
