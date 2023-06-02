NEW YORK — Billy Joel is finally moving out of his monthly perch at Madison Square Garden.
The singer-songwriter says he will conclude his residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance at the venue.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at a news conference Thursday. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.”
The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at the Garden for, as he said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.”
