NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
NBC and Dick Clark productions on Tuesday announced the performers for the show, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.
With restrictions set due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t clear if the performances will be live or pre-taped.
The awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which caused a halt to live performances and TV and film productions.
Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.