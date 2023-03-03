PALMDALE — Come join the party at the Palmdale Playhouse with “This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band” performing at 8 p.m., March 18.
These Los Angeles’ musicians, led by the high-and-hard blowing trumpet of Rex Merriweather, draw from the bands of Buddy Rich, Brian Setzer, Tower of Power, Three Dog Night, Maria Muldaur, Eric Burdon and The Animals, Harry James, Rod Stewart, The Urban Renewal Project, and more.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com
Buy tickets today to choose the best seats available through our self-selection seating, now available for Playhouse events.
The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For more information, call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.
