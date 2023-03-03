Big Band
Curt Sletten

PALMDALE — Come join the party at the Palmdale Playhouse with “This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Big Band” performing at 8 p.m., March 18.

These Los Angeles’ musicians, led by the high-and-hard blowing trumpet of Rex Merriweather, draw from the bands of Buddy Rich, Brian Setzer, Tower of Power, Three Dog Night, Maria Muldaur, Eric Burdon and The Animals, Harry James, Rod Stewart, The Urban Renewal Project, and more.

