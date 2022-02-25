Following a three-year absence and mixed reviews from their last album, “Gravity” (2018), Welsh Heavy Metal band Bullet for My Valentine is back and energized.
Often shortened to “BFMV,” they formed in 1998. With lineup changes over the years, current members are Matthew Tuck (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Michael Paget (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jason Bowld (drums) and Jamie Mathias (bass guitar, backing vocals). When the band began, they were classified as Nu-Metal but floated around Rock/Metal sub-genres, before finding a signature sound somewhere between Hard Rock and Metalcore.
Released on Nov. 5, one positive aspect of their self-titled seventh album is that BFMV returns to the Hard Rock/Metal and melodic structures that brought them fans.
However, it’s top heavy in the sense that while containing only 10 tracks, each is thick at more than four minutes long.
Coupling that with the constant barrage of their sound, play-through for anyone not invested in the nuance of how each Metal track differs starts to get bored around midway through.
Initiating their current era, “Parasite” leads the record with the sounds of some of their older songs, “Waking the Demon,” “Your Betrayal” and “Tears Don’t Fall” being played through a changing radio filter.
The void of live instrumentals ends after Tuck’s screaming vocals finally appear a quarter of the way through the song. Joined by Bowld’s thunderous skins and a lacerating finishing guitar solo, this amped-up vibe powers Tuck’s straightforward message of rejecting a parasitic relationship.
“Knives,” the next song and first album single, along with the extra aggro, “No Happy Ever After,” are two early, bright moments on the album.
“Knives” contains powerful, tension-controlling guitar riffs and a great extended drum spot. Lyrically, images of snakes, madness and venomous memories strikes a balance with poetry and catchiness.
If there was a defining moment for the album, “BFMV,” it would be, “No Happy Ever After.” Here, Tuck’s lyrical ferocity is piercing:
“Kill the disease/ Break the machine. It’s kill or be killed, there’s no other way. Feel the release/Be the obscene. It’s kill or be killed, there’s no other way.”
With double bass kick drumming and varied Metal riff work added to the formula, the group finds harmony.
For the positives mentioned, there’s also moments of mediocrity. A song like “My Reverie” is rebellious but lacks any unique traits that separate it from common fare.
“Bastard,” for instance, is spirited with rowdy lyrics such as, “Stand with me. We can be an army of minorities, just believe. Taking on the world with no apologies will bring them to their knees.”Other traits like palm-muted fretwork and adventurous call and response drum patterns are represented equally, thanks to Producer Carl Brown.
Striking a creative vein instrumentally, “Rainbow Veins” echoes oblivion a la the Deftones bare, foreboding-sounding attack.
“Shatter,” meanwhile, adds ethereal vocal elements to Metal dissonance. Dejected, soft spoken lyrics: “In a world where I don’t belong/ Like a stranger, I’m moving on” builds to an explosive, seething chorus of, “I don’t exist, I was never alive. But now I know I’m ready to die. I don’t exist, I was never alive. It’s gonna break me, but that doesn’t matter. Another crack, watch me shatter.”
The biggest hangup of BFMV’s new, self-titled album is the abundance of insipid lyrics. But lockstep musicianship and a passion for updating their bludgeoning style allows the work to be among their strongest recorded.
