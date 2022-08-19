The desert, brutal and unforgiving as it may be, somehow provides respite. Pockets of relief are found in the shadows, under rocks and alcoves.
At night, the heat retreats and the creatures emerge. In order to survive, peace must be made with the darkness. By default, deserts are a naturally distant place isolated from the massive skylines of industrial cities and sometimes isolated from one another.
Connecting with others in the community requires daily watering. People who move here seek refuge from something. Those who are born here must discover it for themselves.
These are a few reasons why art created in the desert is vastly insular. There are so many creatives who aren’t chasing the clout and not trying to boost their Spotify numbers. It’s pure relief and something that provides a healing in the face of all odds.
One AV musician, Benjamin Fassett, is among many in that category. Displaying an interest in music at a young age, he had his desires stifled upon being diagnosed with an essential tremor in his hands. “I believe I was 12 or 13 when I first went to the doctor for it,” Fassett said. “It’s a pretty constant lay line in my family. It wasn’t surprising once it came across my hand, as it were. Of course, you have the sensation if you like music, you’ll never do that again.”
Descended from a family of musicians, he always had an impulse to play.
Despite his medical diagnosis, Fassett picked up the guitar with a defiant spirit.
“Mostly, the interest to do it now, especially pretty late in life, comes from being told I couldn’t do it,” he said. “So I said, ‘(Expletive) you, I will,’ ” he said with a laugh.
Fassett decided to pick up the guitar 10 years ago at 26; the first step in achieving his goal. As the old saying goes, showing up is half the battle.
Being a life-long fan of Metal music, Fassett’s flavor of musical expression was a given.
“I’ve always had songs stuck in my head, but never known how to execute them,” he said.
His musical journey has taken on a true DIY spirit. Along with guitar, Fassett has also undertaken vocals and engineering the songs.
“I wanted it to just be an instrumental project,” he said. “I was never going to vocals. Just over the 10-year process, I’ve got 30 to 40 songs in the vault. The inevitable riff collection. Also, I was trying to figure out to mix (songs) and failing miserably for ages. The learning process, as painful as it can be, this year I said, ‘I’m going to make an honest attempt of it. If nothing comes of it, I’ll still enjoy it anyway.’ ”
Under the name Torr, Fassett self-releases his own music. Despite the tedious frustration associated with the process, this has largely been an exorcism of painful moments from his past. The latest single, “Arrows,” confronts Fassett’s experiences with drug abuse and survivor’s guilt.
“Growing up in the desert, there’s not a lot to do as a kid,” he said. “So you find yourself doing terrible things. ‘Arrows’ is about when I was at my most screwed up. Doing drugs in the middle of the desert and watching friends die. Out of a lot of people, I’m the one who managed to come out of that particular time frame relatively OK. When frankly, there were much stronger people, physically and mentally, around me who should have been the ones to but they didn’t.”
Music, in its own way, is a therapy. Allowing an individual to confront their past and express it in a unique way. Again, taking the first steps can often be the most challenging ones.
“It’s helpful, but at the moment you’re doing it, it feels incredibly unhelpful, Fassett said. “I’m going to be an open wound for a bit. Afterward, it feels like you’ve tied a bow around it.”
Free from drugs, holding a steady job, living in a quiet place out in Littlerock with his cat Predator, Fassett’s life and music provides an inner respite for him.
“The serotonin relief of putting your hands on a instrument, even if you have to struggle through it, creating a sound that pleases your ear, is highly helpful,” he said. “Even if you make a god-awful sound, the act of doing it is a pleasant tactile and audible sensation. Then being able to attribute a meaning to those sounds, whether something you’re processing or just a fun experiment, it’s huge relief in the end. Especially in the desert here. Desert stories are under-told. I’ve lived a lot of places and have always come back here. It took me 36 years, but I love it here now.”
