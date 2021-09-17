In living an artistic life, beautiful and painful experiences can seemingly happen at random. Resilience, as I’ve written before, becomes the key to forward momentum.
One local artist is experiencing such circumstances. A few days ago, the AV Art Gallery operated by WAC-Arts, experienced a small break-in. One artist, Jenny Escobar, who was selling her vintage and thrift store wares, had a few vintage cameras stolen. Michelle Navarette, a member of WAC-Arts, gave a brief statement:
“On Monday, September 6, around 2:30p.m. I arrived at the gallery for a few appointments. I immediately walked toward the back of the main gallery, where our desk is. This is where I spotted what appeared to be shattered glass. Obviously I ran over there, only to discover that someone had broken the glass pane. Sadly, the area where the glass was broken, was occupied by our friend Jen. Quite frankly, we’re still in shock. We believe in our community, so it’s a particularly low blow to come to the consensus that we obviously need to protect ourselves.”
I contacted Escobar to learn more about herself and what happened:
Jenny Escobar: I resell vintage clothing, artifacts, small home goods, anything that’s cool to me. I’ve been doing it since I was in high school. It wasn’t until the pandemic that I had to get more creative with reselling. I took it to Instagram and started doing events at my house. It’s so cool when you find something in person rather than online shopping. Plus, a lot of younger kids are into it now. Which, I love because it’s like preserving history in my eyes.
JD: How did you become involved with the art gallery?
JE: I was approached by Jones Intercable (another artist who helps run WAC-Arts) and he said, “I love your set-up and that you do these events. Would you like a window display?” I said, “Totally! I love that.” It was also by a senior center, which meant they could see it. I had Pyrex, vintage cameras and clothing. Things that could potentially jog a memory. It took me about a week to set everything up. People could book appointments with me to come and shop. It was up for about three weeks. It brought me joy because I don’t have a store. I’m also a substitute teacher and senior caregiver, too. I have other responsibilities, too, but that is my passion. And I’m still doing it. This hasn’t stopped me (laughs). It is what it is. Maybe there’s other things we could do like events with vintage pop-ups.
JD: What kind of cameras were they?
JE: I had a two-lens brownie camera by Argus. I believe it was from the 1960s. It had the original case with it. The other one was a 1980s Olympus that I started with I was in high school. I had a lot of sentiment with it but, if some kid wanted to buy it, I would have said, “Yep. Buy it. Get into photography.” Then, there was a little Vitrolia but I could be wrong. It was a tiny little camera. The last one was another Argus but it was a single lens. That one just had a little handle on top and it was a square shape. I did contact some of the antique shops to let them know they were stolen.
JD: Most people would be discouraged after this. I’m glad you want to continue your passion.
JE: I’m the kind of person that’s thinks I’m going to get it in return. Somehow, it happened for a reason. I’m just that kind of person, something happened for a reason. I’ll get them in some other way and it will manifest back to me.
JD: What are the aspects of thrifting you feel are art?
JE: Reusing things that are meant to last for years is super smart of us. A lot of those Pyrex bowls will last forever, dude. They lasted with your grandma 40 years, they’re going to last another 40. People who are my age, Millennials, they’re buying houses and filling them up with living spaces stuff. Not necessarily looking at the beauty of what makes your home special. It’s more just a passion of mine. I just love finding treasures and going, “This is cool! Why would someone give this away?”
JD: In a way, you can have a similar eye in photography. Finding and capturing something in the moment others don’t see.
JE: Yeah, exactly. You capture those moments of beauty only your eye saw. How many people pass by that little plate without looking at the name and date on the back. How did this thing survive?
Contact @thrifted_jenny on Instagram if you have any info on these cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.