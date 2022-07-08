In the lifetime pursuit of putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), staying true to the moment is vital for keeping writing fresh.
Creating a weekly column requires keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s happening in our local world. Sometimes, it’s a matter of instinct. There are noticeable patterns of conversation I find in person or on social media. There are threads of thought that become self-evident if we can be quiet enough to hear them. I try to stay loyal to this feeling.
When the pandemic began, a prominent social conversation about mental health started. No longer in the peripheral of our world view, being stuck at home forced everyone to examine themselves. No amount of watching movies or baking banana bread could keep our thoughts at bay.
To a certain degree, or entirely, our distractions became removed. Whether on unemployment, newly working from home, on paid leave or forced to find new work, most of us were forced to confront the mental environment we’ve built for ourselves as much as the physical realm — what sort of habits, choices and mental diet we developed for ourselves.
As time moved on, society reopened and slowly, it seems the lessons of 2020 are slowly dissolving from our memory. Prices inflating and the economy tanking forces this survival panic on the national consciousness. The emphasis is always on survival, not living.
The conversation about health is reduced to some kind of social platitude with empty meaning. It’s the same way “How are you?” is said in passing as an ancillary greeting with no expectation for a real answer or results.
Change — a better future or a way out — is always the carrot on the stick just out of reach, dangled in front of us by a machine completely indifferent to our struggle.
The world pressure of these last two years has coupled with a time marred with a lack of connection and dissociation. As our connection with technology expands, our genuine connection with our community and humanity decreases.
In fact, that infrastructure actively discourages it. There is a reason we are shown so many instances of public outbursts and violence in the news and on social media. It reinforces a narrative of fear.
As the infamous comedian and partial philosopher Bill Hicks once said:
“It’s just a ride. We always kill those good guys who try and tell us that. You ever noticed that? And let the demons run amok. But it doesn’t matter, because it’s just a ride. And we can change it anytime we want. It’s only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings of money. A choice, right now, between fear and love.”
One doesn’t have to agree with Hicks’s views on the world to see the truth in that choice. Our entire society, the “ride,” is constructed to make choices out of some kind of subconscious, unspoken fear.
This is precisely why art, music and culture are so important. It’s one of the few outlets that keep people genuinely connected to each other.
There are increasingly less opportunities and desire to gather with other human beings. If there’s any lesson to remember from this pandemic, it’s to not take anything for granted. Anything can happen at any moment.
It’s easy to lose yourself, or become nihilistic in the entirety of what that lesson could bring. However, I think it’s an opportunity to overcome fear. To really pay attention to the lessons art and music have to teach us.
In the interview with Los Mangos I conducted, a few weeks ago, there was a Robin Williams quote I used for the piece that’s been revolving around my consciousness ever since.
“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”
It’s an ideal we should all strive for. Imagine if this wasn’t just a bumper sticker or five seconds of fleeting social media inspiration. What if we actually practiced such an audacious concept? What if suggesting this as a realistic idea wasn’t dismissed as childlike naivety? What if this wasn’t another empty “How are you?”
In this continually insane feedback loop of undo pressure being forced on us, we must try to choose love over fear. Music and art are two of the pillars keeping that notion alive. They’re two of the few things separating us from the natural world we consider ourselves so removed from.
For those going through an ongoing battle, my words would only be a cheap imitation of the beginning of “The Laughing Heart” by Charles Bukowski: “Your life is your life.
Don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission. Be on the watch. There are ways out. There is light somewhere. It may not be much light but it beats the darkness.
