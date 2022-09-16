Barbarian

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Georgina Campbell in a scene from “Barbarian.”

 20th Century Studios via AP

LOS ANGELES — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates, Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued.

Director Zach Cregger’s debut from Disney’s 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, in July, and opened, Friday, on 2,340 screens.

