The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
G. Finzi’s “In Terra Pax,” is first on the program. It is based on a poem by Robert Bridges. “In Terra Pax,” subtitled “Christmas Scene,” was composed in 1954. Finzi uses Luke’s biblical account of the angels’ appearance to the shepherds and explains that “the Nativity becomes a vision seen by a wanderer on a dark and frosty Christmas Eve in our own familiar landscape.”
Gustav Holst composed “Christmas Day in 1910.” The piece is dedicated to the music students of Morley College and was premiered at Morley College on Jan. 28, 1911. “Christmas Day” contains several interwoven carols: “Good Christian Men,” “Rejoice,” “God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Come, ye lofty, come, ye lowly” and “The First Nowell.”
The holiday concert will feature selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” which consists of three sections. Part I concerns itself with the prophecy of the coming Messiah, drawing the text from the Old Testament prophets, then from the New Testament recounting the story of the shepherds in the fields who are visited by an angel proclaiming the birth of the Messiah.
Part II describes the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus, concluding with the familiar “Hallelujah Chorus.”
In Part III, the spiritual messages represented by Christ’s teachings are set forth for the instruction and benefit of all. The first piece, “Behold, I tell you a Mystery,” is followed by “The Trumpet Shall Sound, a celebratory occasion,” then “Worthy is the Lamb.”
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, call 821-7511 or visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com
