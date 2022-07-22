LANCASTER — Organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival announce award-winning American country singer Chris Young as the headliner artist for one of three live concert events scheduled for the 2022 “What A Ride” eight-day fair.

Young will take the stage, Sept. 24, in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. Opening act for the country singer will be Kat and Alex.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.