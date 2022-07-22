LANCASTER — Organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival announce award-winning American country singer Chris Young as the headliner artist for one of three live concert events scheduled for the 2022 “What A Ride” eight-day fair.
Young will take the stage, Sept. 24, in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. Opening act for the country singer will be Kat and Alex.
Young has become a pillar in the country music genre with his distinctive baritone and memorable storytelling known in the music industry as a traditionalist who continues to push the genre forward with modern production.
Since signing his record deal with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, the multi-platinum artist has become one of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.
Opening for Young is husband and wife duo Kat and Alex, who embody classic country stylings and values. The Nashville-based duo also rewrites the rules altogether with a Latin twist.
The pair shake up country with a full-bodied soulful delivery, engaging live instrumentation and bilingual lyrics, introducing themselves as Nashville’s most compelling outliers.
In 2021, the couple tied the knot, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and released several new tracks to critical acclaim including “Heartbreak Tour.”
“As everyone knows, it’s been three years since we’ve been able to host our iconic AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, and we are thrilled to be back,” Antelope Valley Fair Association President Drew Mercy said.
The opening-night concert for the 2022 AV Fair will be announced in the next few weeks. Complete ticket information and Fair details are available at avfair.com
Advance discounted general admission tickets are on sale. Fair fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early, as there is limited concert seating for Gold Circle and general admission floor tickets.
