Join the AV Craft Crawl, which began on Oct. 23 and will run through Oct. 30. The following businesses are participating:
D’s Ceramics
2330 Mall Loop Road, #5
Lancaster
AR Workshop
3167 Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale
Tipsee Artist
43931 15th St. West
Lancaster
Littlebuttesstudios
50260 85th St. West
Lancaster (Antelope Acres)
