Join the AV Craft Crawl, which began on Oct. 23 and will run through Oct. 30. The following businesses are participating:

D’s Ceramics

2330 Mall Loop Road, #5

Lancaster

www.dsceramics.com/

AR Workshop

3167 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Palmdale

www.arworkshop.com/palmdale

Tipsee Artist

43931 15th St. West

Lancaster

https://tipseeartist.com/

Littlebuttesstudios

50260 85th St. West

Lancaster (Antelope Acres)

www.littlebuttesstudios.com/

