Sunday Night Singers

The Sunday Night Singers will perform their “Road to Montana” concert Sunday at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History. The Antelope Valley-based choir also will sing in the prestigious International Choral Festival in Missoula, Mont.

 Photo courtesy of www.thesundaynightsingers.com

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will host the Sunday Night Singers for their “Road to Montana” concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The  museum is at 665 West Lancaster Blvd. Admission is free

