LANCASTER — The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will host the Sunday Night Singers for their “Road to Montana” concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The museum is at 665 West Lancaster Blvd. Admission is free
This concert is in celebration of the Antelope Valley-based choir participating in the prestigious International Choral Festival in Missoula, Mont. The International Choral Festival showcases a diverse array of choirs from around the world, including the United States, Costa Rica, Estonia, Lithuania, Uganda, and Taiwan for a week-long celebration.
The festival takes place from July 19 to 22.
The performance is open to all ages and will be taking place on the first floor of the main gallery of the museum.
The Sunday Night Singers have been a constant supporter of the museum, performing since the museum’s relocation to Lancaster Boulevard in 2012.
The group takes great pride in providing a platform for hundreds of singers in the Antelope Valley, and beyond, to come together and create music for the past 18 years. What began as a small group of Palmdale High School alumni with a shared passion for singing has evolved into a thriving nonprofit organization that represents the true diversity found in Los Angeles County.
For details on the concert, call the museum at 661-723-6250 or visit www.lancastermoah.org.
