Author Kendra Kuhnhofer is an Antelope Valley native who wrote a children’s book, “Papa and Blue: On the Farm,” for her late grandfather, Ross Smith, and his dog Blue.
Smith moved to the Antelope Valley in the 1940s.
“He and my grandmother farmed alfalfa and worked at the base,” Kuhnhofer said.
Smith, known by his family as “Papa,” later moved near Kuhnhofer. He lived on her property, where he got Blue, a Weimaraner. Smith lived next door to Kuhnhofer for years until he died, about four years ago, at age 90.
“He used to do everything with that dog, so that’s what was kind of fun about writing it,” Kuhnhofer said.
Her four children are grown now, so she wrote the book to give them a good memory of their “papa.”
“He was a hard worker and ‘You do what was right,’ ” she said. “Every day was great. Rain or shine, you go to work. It was just kind of a thing I did for him.”
Kuhnhofer will do a book signing from noon to 4 p.m., on Nov. 12, at Barnes and Noble, 39228 10th St. West, Palmdale. She will read from the book each hour. She is fluent in American Sign Language and studied ASL at Antelope Valley College. She will have an interpreter there for story time for any deaf children.
“We’re just kind of hoping to try something new,” Kuhnhofer said.
Her book was published, last year, by New York-based Page Publishing Inc. and is available for purchase online. It will also be available for sale at Kuhnhofer’s book signing.
“It’s just a day in the life of Papa and his dog as he goes through chores on the farm,” Kuhnhofer said.
She said the book also features her “Nana,” Beverly Smith, who is 91 and still lives on Kuhnhofer’s property.
“She doesn’t look a day over 75!” Kuhnhofer wrote in an email.
The rhyming book is 28 pages long and includes Nana’s apple cake recipe. It also includes images of Kuhnhofer’s family in the picture frames in the background.
She wrote two more books about Papa and Blue. Each book will have “Papa and Blue” in the title and will follow their adventures. Each book will include a different recipe.
The second book is being illustrated.
Kuhnhofer is a real estate broker by day and writes on the side. A friend encouraged her to send her book proposal to a publisher. Page Publishing called within a couple of days saying that they wanted to publish it.
“I’m like, are you serious?” Kuhnhofer recalled. “Do you have the right person? I didn’t write it to be a writer. I don’t see myself as a writer, but it’s a kid’s book. The story is so close to my heart that it made me feel really great that somebody else felt that it was a story that could be close to anybody’s heart.”
Ross Smith knew that Kuhnhofer’s book was going to be published, but died before it was actually released. The first case with Kuhnhofer’s book arrived on her grandfather’s birthday, in July. She opened it in the house where her grandfather lived.
“It’s sad, but it’s a nice memory because the illustrator did really good getting his character and expressions and things, as well as Blue,” she said.
Blue lived until he was about 12 years old.
“He was the absolute best dog,” she said. “Super smart, great with kids.”
