Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
Those who wish to audition should choose a session time and be prepared to stay for the full 90-minute session.
Each session will begin with a vocal audition followed by dance.
The song will be the actor’s choice but they should prepare for 24-32 bars, no Pop music, no a cappella and music/Bluetooth must be supplied by them.
Actors should wear comfortable shoes, bring tap shoes, if available and bring water and a photo preferably color, any size. “Something Rotten” takes place in 1595 London, England. The Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel are trying to find success by writing plays, but are outshined by the rock-star playwright of the Renaissance, William Shakespeare. Desperate to find success Nick gets help from a soothsayer for the next big hit.
“Something Rotten” will be on stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, May 26 to 27.
For details, visit https://whisperitwithmusic.wixsite.com/cstsomethingrott
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.