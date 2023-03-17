Auditions for the Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s presentation of “Sister Act: the Musical” are from noon to 4 p.m., April 15 at 38847 20th St. East, Suite G in Palmdale.
In-person or electronic submissions will be accepted only until 4 p.m. on April 15.
Those who wish to audition should prepare up to 32 measures of music (no longer than 60 seconds), that exhibits their acting abilities and vocal strengths in a way which is comparable to the show, but not from it.
In addition, they should provide their own instrumental/karaoke backing tracks with no vocals; a capella will not be accepted and an accompanist will not be provided.
They are conditional but not required if auditioning in person.
Callbacks will be the evening of April 16 at 38847 20th St. East, Suite G in Palmdale. They will be in-person, only and no electronic submissions will be accepted.
When Disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent.
Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior.
Using her unique Disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.
Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.
Based on the hit 1992 film, with all-original music from the composer and lyricist of Disney’s “Tangled,” this hit musical is not to be missed.
It’s playing one weekend only, July 28, 29 and 30, at the Eastside Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.