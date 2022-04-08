Palmdale Repertory Theatre has auditions for an upcoming show, “Legally Blonde the Musical.”
Auditions are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., on April 18 and 19 at AMPED: Academy of Music Performance and Education, 854 West Lancaster Blvd.
Call-backs by invitation are scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., April 20.
Show dates are July 29 to 31.
For details, visit https://avprt.weebly.com/legally-blonde-the-musical.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.