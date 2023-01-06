Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., today, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. E.
The Palmdale Playhouse will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” in collaboration with Palmdale Repertory Theatre. Shows are scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23 at the Playhouse.
All roles are open. Actors must be 15 or older.
Walk-ins are welcome, but the wait time will be longer than for those who sign up for an audition slot.
Actors are asked to prepare a Broadway-style song that shows their range.
They should also bring a karaoke-style backing track (no vocals) to plug into the speaker (appropriate connections will be provided). There will not be a live accompanist, and no a cappella singing will be allowed.
For details, call stage manager Chris Bostwick at 661-965-2604.
