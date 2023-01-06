Auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., today, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. E.

The Palmdale Playhouse will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” in collaboration with Palmdale Repertory Theatre.  Shows are scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23 at the Playhouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.