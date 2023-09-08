Ashnikko, “WEEDKILLER” (Warner Music UK Limited)
Are all you girls, gays and theys out there feeling a little fed up? Maybe more than a little? Ashnikko is, too.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ashnikko, “WEEDKILLER” (Warner Music UK Limited)
Are all you girls, gays and theys out there feeling a little fed up? Maybe more than a little? Ashnikko is, too.
The blue-haired singer-songwriter, rapper and producer born Ashton Nicole Casey, who rose to fame with her 2019 TikTok-viral hit “STUPID”, is known by her growing fanbase for filter-less anthems of empowerment and sexual liberation.
The artist, who uses the pronouns she and they, evolves from her demidevil alter ego into a dystopian fantasy world fairy creature on her debut studio album, the concept record “WEEDKILLER.”
This delightfully dark 13-track full-length is feminine rage unleashed in the magical universe created by Ashnikko, as seen in her full-realized music videos and heard on the album’s first track, “World Eater.”
In the eerie opener, Ashnikko embodies a ruthless cyborg in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the enemies are machines.
She gets gross and gory with following tracks “You Make Me Sick” and “Worms,” then sexy and saucy with “Super Soaker (feat. Daniela Lalita)” and “Don’t Look at It.”
This album is slimy and rotten, bratty and feral — in all the best ways, of course. It’s a reclamation of bodily autonomy and femininity that embraces mess and spits in the face of gender expectations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.