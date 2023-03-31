"Sketches & Stanzas” is a 48-page paperback book published by poets and artists in teacher James Tilton’s Creative Writing and Publishing class and art teachers Evelyn Rivas’s and Kristin Williams’s classes at Eastside High School.

“I am so impressed by the creativity of these teenage poets and artists and I am so thankful for the teachers who were willing to collaborate on this project,” Tilton wrote in an email. “The end result blew me away. It’s truly wonderful to see the names of our students in print.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.