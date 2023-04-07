Jesse Davidson

In standing on my soapbox built upon analog and digital pulp, I wish to be part of some solution, not the problem.

I want to provide a light during a time when it’s easy to bask in the darkness, while simultaneously seeking those outliers or documenting trends that challenge the status quo. In the wake of the corporate takeover of many smaller to mid-level size venues, the DIY ethos is saving music scenes around the country.

