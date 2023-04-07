In standing on my soapbox built upon analog and digital pulp, I wish to be part of some solution, not the problem.
I want to provide a light during a time when it’s easy to bask in the darkness, while simultaneously seeking those outliers or documenting trends that challenge the status quo. In the wake of the corporate takeover of many smaller to mid-level size venues, the DIY ethos is saving music scenes around the country.
They are self-funded, self-made institutions of the underground that allow the next generation of musicians to propel forward; places where the audible oddities can flourish. Across the country from sunny Southern California to the outskirts of Portland, Maine, a new wave of DIY venues are providing a hub for all forms artistic expression.
Going back to the roots, house and basement shows around the country are on the rise. On TikTok, the hashtag #house show has over 40 million views. In Springfield, Ill., for example, there are three venues that host concerts consistently: Rock Bottom, Grumbine’s and The Glacier, all operated from basements. At any of the three venues, folks will encounter music from an array of genres, including Punk, Metal, Hardcore, Indie, Folk, Country or Rap.
Unlike the DIY era of the ’80s and ’90s, this generation is taking full advantage of living in the Internet age.
Promotion is handled primarily on Instagram, which the organizers use to spread the word about future shows.
Those interested in attending a concert must send a message to the appropriate account to acquire the address.
Since each space doubles as someone’s home, the address is not publicly shared due to safety concerns.
These shows are self-policed and focused on a positive, safe environment within each space.
Respecting the house, the artists performing and cleaning up after yourself is an expected social norm.
Along with building a safe environment, the organizers aim to make them accessible.
Rock Bottom and Grumbine’s are operated on a “pay what you can” basis. Donations are encouraged but payment is not required for entry.
“You deserve to be there whether you can afford the price of a ticket or not,” David Grumbine said. “On the flip side, people with more financial security end up donating more to cover those that can’t, so it all works out.”
Springfield is not an anomaly. Savannah, Ga.’s local music scene has exploded post-pandemic. According to the Savannah Morning News last month, “Savannah has seen a growing community of DIY promoters finding space in neighborhood houses and non-traditional venues for underrepresented artists, or popular bands looking for new places to play.”
New DIY festivals and venues are popping up in many other cities across the US.
It seems like a natural reaction when the prices and fees for arena and festival tickets have skyrocketed.
Live Nation, the global entertainment company that owns Ticketmaster, has faced widespread criticism for their anti-competitive practices and poor handling of ticket sales for major events.
The rising concert fees are the most contentious among artists and concert-goers.
For their 2023 tour, legendary rock band The Cure announced budget ticket prices to avoid gouging fans.
“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band wrote in a March 10 post on Twitter. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way.”
What the band didn’t agree to was Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model, a system that prices tickets similar to air travel.
As the demand surges, so does the price. One viral tweet showed a single ticket cost $20, but fees per tickets topped $21.
An $80 total for four tickets quickly rose to a total charge of $172.
“I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle,” Robert Smith, the band’s vocalist, wrote in a tweet. “To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified.”
With the lack of competition and corporate greed becoming the norm, it’s no surprise angry youth are rebelling against this model.
It’s also a craving for connection in this increasing digital age.
Fans want to feel a connection to the music and to belong to a community.
It’s hard feel that spark in the “Mountain Dew Enormodome.”
Rock ‘n’ roll, and music as a whole, should be a people’s game — a populist art where the constituency casts their vote.
If the votes are swaying back into backyards, living rooms and basements, so be it.
