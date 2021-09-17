The City of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for professional, student and novice artists and apothecary and culinary artisans to participate in the fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, an event that celebrates the arts in the high desert.
It’s coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9. Admission and parking are free.
Professional artists will have the opportunity to display, demonstrate and sell their work and host in-booth painting demonstrations. Student, novice, or hobbyist artists may be selected to display only in the ArtLight Exhibit. This category is open to groups, classes, schools, art instructors and individuals.
Apothecary and culinary artisans may apply for the Fresh Made Market, which is perfect for cottage industry and farmers market vendors who specialize in handmade candles, home scent products, skin/body care products, baked and canned goods, salsas, pestos, sauces and traditional Farmers Market products.
Kaleidoscope is an event that features diverse artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in-person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer and wine.
For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com
Those interested may apply at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com
The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.
