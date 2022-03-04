PALMDALE — Artists and authors who are interested in participating in the City of Palmdale’s Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival have until Monday to register for the event.
Participation is free. To apply, visit https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell
Inkwell will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7 at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9. It is an opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work and network with other local artists, authors and the public.
For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.