On Jan. 24, Neil Young posted a letter on his website, addressed to his record label and management, calling for his music to be removed from Spotify.
“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines,” it said. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”
Young was referring to “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and the controversy related to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
Although he deleted the letter, it quickly escalated into an international news story. On Jan. 26, Spotify chose to remove Neil Young’s music from the platform. Following this decision, prominent artists began to pull their music from Spotify in protest including Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, Graham Nash, India Arie and others.
As with any political issue in our society, it quickly became a cartoonish display of team sports, characterized as the old hippies versus the young meatheads or Team Science against Team Free Speech, depending on what news pundit is screaming at you. Among the caterwaul of talking heads, a small, yet important dialogue has been taking place: A conversation about royalty payouts from streaming services and ultimately, workers rights.
Simply put, there is an under-represented working class of artists and songwriters who are barely able to make a living wage, if that.
It’s not uncommon for artists to work 10-12 hours a day managing various aspects of their business, such as booking live shows, managing merchandise sales/fulfillment, managing social media and writing new music, to name a few components.
These aren’t unsung local heroes with little success, these are people that, by all accounts, would appear successful to the average person, except for their balance sheet. It’s shocking how broke someone can be, yet have tens of thousands of monthly listeners and millions of streams.
An old expression heard among artists is, having to “pay your dues,” which is real. It comes in the form of playing many bad gigs and getting no pay, underpaid or ripped off; sleeping in a van on tour, getting equipment stolen, getting disrespected by venue staff or harassed by intoxicated audience members.
Most bands and artists will experience these at some point. However, where does “paying your dues” end and being “sold to the company store” begin?
In July 2020, in the midst of the COVID lock-down, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in an interview with MusicAlly that claims of Spotify’s royalty rates being too low was a “narrative fallacy.” “Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough,” he said. “The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.”
This sparked justifiable outrage from the public and artists such as David Crosby, Dee Snider and Mike Mills of R.E.M. It’s incredibly ironic the CEO of the biggest music streaming service is also tone deaf.
A billionaire telling newly unemployed artists to create more product for his platform, while also trying to pay the lowest possible rate per stream is truly disgusting.
According to the article, “How Much Does Spotify Pay Per Stream in 2022” published on Produce Like A Pro, the average is $0.003.
The actual rate per stream is anywhere between $0.001 and $0.008. This is all based on who’s listening, where they’re from, whether they’re a free or paid user, how many ads they’ve sat through, whether they’ve clicked through and bought anything from those ads and a whole lot more.
For our purposes, knowing the average is enough — $0.003, or less than 1 cent.
Given these figures, you would have to generate, on average, 300,000 to 350,000 streams to make $1,000. A million streams would be needed to make around $3,000. Paying for professional recording studio time, mixing/mastering by professional audio engineers and proper promotion can easily cost $10,000 to $20,000. With the option of recording at home and going completely DIY, that initial investment costs about what a million streams would pay.
Even after the passage of the Music Modernization Act, there is still a noticeable gap between the haves and the have-nots. Five years from now, artists and songwriters will still be having this fight long after the current political dialogue has changed.
With touring still in flux, due to the pandemic and Spotify dominating the streaming market share, it’s clear that change won’t come from the top, down. The only hope artists have is banding together at the bottom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.