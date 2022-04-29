Traditionally, when an artist is drawn to create more esoteric forms of music, it would be very difficult to craft a piece of music from beginning to end.
All of the essential areas must be covered: Melody, chord changes and perhaps a rhythmic pattern. The next step is arrangement — adding in the various details that give a song unique flavor. After that, it’s on the artist to either record the parts themselves or find musicians who can understand their vision.
The gift of technology opens the door of artistic freedom. Garitt Tarver, a local Electronic musician, has utilized this gift to its full advantage.
Under the name Walking Through Ghosts, he writes and records entirely on his own. His latest effort is a new single, “It Changes at Night,” from his upcoming EP, “The Catharsis of Violence,” which will be out next month.
Jesse Davidson: With the electronic scene in the Antelope Valley, there’s many other genres out here with more of an audience. That’s why I’ve always been fascinated with how these artists begin their journey. What inspired you to start creating Electronic music?
Garitt Tarver: I wanted to start a band for the longest time. That was my original dream, I guess. Ran into a lot of obstacles, as you probably know being a musician yourself (chuckles). One of my great influences, Nine Inch Nails, I kind of researched how they did it all in the studio. That inspired me to not wait for other people and see what I wanted to do. Kind of venture out on my own.
JD: With writing, I always collaborate with other people. I can’t really finish a song unless I have someone to bounce ideas off of. How is the writing process work for you? Is it more freeing or limited on your own?
GT: I find it pretty freeing. I like collaborating, but I find that I’ve become kind of the opposite. I find it hard to write when there’s anyone else around. I’ve become that way over time. I tend to hibernate for a while and I’ve worked out a few systems to get over my writer’s block.
JD: I’d be curious as to what those methods are.
GT: One thing would be that I don’t think too much (chuckles). I used to have a real problem with trying to think too hard about it, overthinking things. I used to avoid common lyrical devices like rhyme, repetition, stuff like that just because I thought it was more artistic somehow. That was causing me a lot of writer’s block, so I got away from that. I just kind of break down big ideas into smaller bite sized ideas I can work with.
JD: Sometimes, if you are into more esoteric music, it can be hard to find people you can connect and play with.
GT: Like you mentioned before, there’s a lot of genres in the AV that have much more of an audience, and that’s been kind of an obstacle for me. Finding people who are on the same page.
JD: Have you done any live shows with this project or has it all been studio stuff?
GT: It’s been mainly studio stuff. I got my start performing at the Cedar Open Mic Night hosted by Michelle Navarrette. I mostly did covers as a pastime to blow off some steam. I never played original stuff, so that’s where I’m at now. Taking my stuff and putting it out into the real world.
JD: I listened to a few songs from Walking Through Ghosts — “Blinding Lights Part Two,” “Parasite and “Ghost Scratches.” How do you pick and choose which parts, sounds and synth patches stay in a song? In arranging this music, you’re the one shaping the entire track — not just on a writing side, but sonically and production-wise, as well.
GT: For that song (“Blinding Lights Part Two”), a lot of the parts I transferred over from guitar and created Electronic parts. That song starts off with a low synth bass that started as a guitar part. I used that bass because it sounded good to me (laughs). I always wanted this to be a Rock/Metal kind of thing, but I ventured into the Electronic side of things out of necessity because of doing things on my own.
JD: With loop pedals and tracks, there’s plenty of artists that could play live on their own. Is that something you would consider doing live or a band still the goal?
GT: I’m willing to do it solo if I have to. That’s what I’ve been feeling myself, if I have to do it alone I’ll do it (laughs). That’s the goal. I want to get out and start playing alone until I find someone who is the right fit.
