With more than two decades of experience in the music industry and a slew of accolades to boot, singer, songwriter and actress Alicia Keys’s eighth studio album is a sprawling double release that was engineered for the streaming era. In a recent social media video, she explained that her new 26-song record is, “One album. Two versions. ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked.’ ‘The Originals’ come from that classic side of me. The ‘Unlocked’ side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience.”
Made available for music streaming services on Dec. 10, “Keys” arrives a little more than a year after the New York musician’s seventh effort, the generally praised “Alicia” (2020).
Not overly self-indulgent, the offerings are paired easily: The first version is 13 tracks of said originals, with a final piano outro, that all lean heavily on her classically trained roots and influences.
The second version, which comprises the last 12 songs, were produced with Keys’s love of Hip-Hop in mind. Taking cues from the genre on the second album, she reworked the songs, using a wider and more textured palette of sonic elements. With Keys also holding production credits for the entire work, each song on both albums is worth listening to and revisiting if you’re interested in the “how” and “why” of her musical processes.
For the less vested, let it be known that immediate low points include, “Love You When You Call My Name ” (“The Originals”) and “Billions” (“The Originals”). The former takes upon Alternative, acoustic stylings (more R&B styled on the unlocked version) and deals with the feelings you get from the attention of a new love.
“Billions,” while musically interesting in both versions, contains uninspired lyrics for an artist of her caliber: “Definitely drive me wild, definitely give me what I need. Never gonna hold me back, never gonna be another.”
That aside, “The Originals,” album opener, “Plentiful” featuring Pusha T, rattles audio speakers (in a good way). Blurring the lines between genres, her piano softly eases you into a Rap and Reggae-inflected duet with Pusha T. His flow about devils preying on weaker souls and an escape through consumerism sets up her religious themed lyrics: “My God is plentiful, he surrounds me every day. I’m like a miracle, feel the water beneath me.”
Beginning with immersive rainstorm sounds, “Skydive” (“The Originals”) and its glitchy “Unlocked” counterpart, are good examples of her infectious vocal harmonies.
Subdued, with dissonant back-of-the-mix sounds, yet still energetic thanks to the rhythm section, “Best of Me” (“Unlocked”) shows the 40-year old tickling the ivories. Classically trained in childhood, she lays down soft, complementary runs more Classical than Jazzy.
Vocal sustains and overdubs highlights Keys’s smooth voice, as she celebrates her marriage to husband Swizz Beatz. More in line with her traditional leanings, “Is It Insane” gives off a smoky, Jazzy Nina Simone feel. High-hat drum hits and her own piano playing create a cascading effect for vigorous vocals about a failed relationship.
Some of the best moments of the solid, yet sometimes monotonous “Keys” are when she does something unusual that stands apart from her typical styles. “Daffodils” (“Unlocked”) takes on a darker incarnation with its drilling industrial beat.
Additionally, syncopations in the gospel stylings of “Dead End Road” (“Unlocked”) come off like a sermon in outerspace. Lastly, “Old Memories,” becomes a shimmering, upbeat “Unlocked” gem with a performance that has to be one of the most inspired runs from a female vocalist, this year.
