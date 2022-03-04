The pandemic halted events and slowed many people down, but having idle time on his hands didn’t slow down local artist Renato de Guia.
In fact, being “stuck” at home allowed him the opportunity to create and now he wants to share some of those creations with the public.
There will be an opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m., March 10, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors for de Guia’s latest art exhibit titled, “Faces and Places ... Again!” It will showcase two of his favorite subjects — plein air and drawing from life.
“Faces and Places ... Again!” follows the exhibit, “Faces and Places,” that was on display, beginning in March 2015, at the Palmdale Playhouse. It remained there until May 2015.
“A lot of people got really depressed and to be honest, it forced me to focus on my own art,” de Guia said of the pandemic. “I had to study, so I used down time for studying and practice. I had gotten so involved with the community, that I neglected my own art.”
de Guia’s subject matter is varied. He does portraits, sketches and paintings, but he also draws buildings, which can be attributed to his background in architecture.
He was a partner with an architectural firm in Pasadena and lived in Burbank, prior to moving to the Antelope Valley in 1987.
Once here, he worked as a contract administrator with the Lancaster and Westside school districts. He oversaw the projects and made sure they were built according to the architectural plans.
He retired in 1997 and had more time to focus on drawing and teaching. He’s trying for uniformity in his exhibits and did some smaller sessions with some friends at a studio in Quartz Hill.
“That’s where I did the majority of the water color portraits, except for one,” he said. “That was kind of special for me. The gal, the model now works for Palmdale Recreation.”
Before the pandemic shut just about everything down, de Guia was teaching classes.
“My classes were almost always to capacity,” he said. “But anyway, you know, after that, the pandemic more or less shut us down.”
It’s something he wants to get back to because art education in the Valley is what now drives him.
“I don’t want what I know to die with me,” he said. “I want to share it with the next generation. I’m really adamant to get back to teaching art, especially to the Littlerock, Lake LA area because unfortunately, the kids don’t have access to programs like kids in Lancaster and Palmdale.”
In addition to creating artwork during the pandemic, de Guia also embarked on the next chapter in his artistic career.
He’s been taking classes with Glenn Vilpuu, an internationally renowned artist and instructor, who’s worked on projects like “The Black Cauldron” and “The Fox and the Hound.” He’s worked with Disney and Dreamworks.
“He teaches the old masters way, the academic way,” de Guia said. “Kind of like (Leonardo) DaVinci or Michaelangelo.”
de Guia is in his ninth week of classes and his goal is to take his art to a different level.
“You’re never done with art; at least I’m not,” he said. “You’re always looking to get better.”
de Guia said he’s trying to learn how to draw in 3D and also, how to draw the human figure from the imagination.
“To be able to do that, I have to learn anatomy,” he said. “I’m 67 years old and learning is a little bit difficult, but it’s great. It’s always a challenge. It’s always exciting.”
He felt showing at Legacy Commons was only natural because he taught classes there.
Carlos Hernandez, recreation coordinator at Legacy Commons, who oversees the contract programs said de Guia is very passionate about giving back to the community.
“... We’re excited to have a local artist who’s passionate about giving back to the community, who’s very involved in programming,” he said.
In regard to “Faces and Places ... Again!” Hernandez said, the public is invited to the opening reception and to view the art, on display through April 21.
“We’re inviting everyone who’s interested, to look at local artistry from buildings from the city of Palmdale, as well as life drawings.”
Hernandez said the City of Palmdale brought a new recreation leader on board a few years ago and they’re trying to do more with public art.
“It brings smiles to peoples’ faces to able to see art,” he said. It’s a place for people to come together and discuss art. Everything we’re doing with community events, has to do with art.”
The public is invited to the opening reception on March 10. Legacy Commons is at 930 East Ave. Q-9 in Palmdale. Refreshments and snacks will be served.
Those who wish to attend are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, as set by the Los Angeles County Department of Health.
In addition, there will be a free drawing session with a costumed model for those guests who are interested in trying their hand at drawing. Only dry media will be used, pencils and paper will be available.
