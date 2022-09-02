Generations Juried Art Contest

Gabriela Sotelo placed first in the 12 years and younger category with her acrylic painting, “Las Mariposas.” She’s pictured with her family and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale announced the winners of the eighth annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse, on Aug. 26.  

“This is important for the community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said during the ceremony. “This exhibit and the amazing artwork on display demonstrates the heart and soul of the community.”

