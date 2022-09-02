PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale announced the winners of the eighth annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse, on Aug. 26.
“This is important for the community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said during the ceremony. “This exhibit and the amazing artwork on display demonstrates the heart and soul of the community.”
The top finishers announced were:
12 years and younger category
First place: Gabriela Sotelo, “Las Mariposas”
Second place: Sanyu Kalyesubula, “Mae Jemison”
Third place: Hailey Pette, “The Giant Hamburger”
Honorable mention: Lysander Urban, “Moths into Moonlight;” Mariam Barsegyan, “Music is the Future;” and Ali Kalyesubula, “Mechanical Bear Ninja.”
Ages 13 to 17 and category
First place: Arianne Abad, “Society”
Second place: Jasmin Machen, “Birds in Hand”
Third place: Jeanine Dacula, “Fruits”
Honorable mention: Francis Escudero, “Demon of Chaos;” LaShay Long, “Finding Peace of Mind;” and Sofia Sedano, “German Shorthair Pointer.”
First place: Chelsea Williams, “River”
Second place: Michelle Santillan, “Lake Palmdale”
Third place: Goldie Salimkhan, “Lord of Reconciliation, The Lovers and the Chariot”
Honorable mention: Stephanie Lemus, “Palm Springs I, II, III;” Jordin Rice, “Monster in the Washer;” and Morena Ponce Taborda, “Calma.”
First place: Myung Kang, “Return”
Second place: Lisa Hicks, “Thirst for Knowledge”
Third place: Robert Fields, “Wilted Sunflower”
Honorable mention: Monica Manzoni, “Little Window of Dreams;” Yancy Calzada, “Avenue N” and George Vellios, “Autumn Day.”
The winners were selected from 120 different works submitted from 82 local and regional artists.
The work is on display through Oct. 1. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.
