Elks host car show
The Lancaster Elks Lodge 1625 will host their 10th Annual Classic Car Show Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 14 at 240 East Ave. K, in front of the Lodge parking area.
The fee to enter a vehicle in the show is $30 and includes one free lunch per entry. Awards will be given for the top 25 entries and “Best of Show.”
Admission is free for spectators.
Highlights include music by Larry the DJ, raffles, 50/50 and food. The Debbie Higgins Quarter Auction and Boutique will be on-site and there will be a bake sale, as well as a display by the High Desert Modular Railroad Club and the Lancaster Northwestern Railroad Club.
For more information, call K.J. Miller at 661-270-1142, 478-0786 or Armando Hernandez at 661-373-5080.
Mineralogical Societies show this weekend
The Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club will host the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies Annual Show, this year. This show moves around the state of California each year and clubs in Northern and Southern California take turns hosting it.
The Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Parking and admission are free.
There will be lots of activities for children, as well as many family oriented things to see and do.
There will be vendors there from all over the state with rocks, gems, crystals, fossils, beads, jewelry and much more.
The California Golden Bear will be on display, along with many other displays.
