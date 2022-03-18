Debuting group Sometimes Y, with their new self-titled album, pairing rapper Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings, seemed destined.
Yelawolf (Michael Antha) exited his early 20s having crafted a signature combustible Hip-Hop flow that draws on his country roots. Initially signing to Eminem’s record label, his career took off in 2009.
Meanwhile singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer Jennings, eclectic in his own right, creates genre-blurring albums that float between Country and Hard Rock. He’s also worked with artists from Brandi Carlile to Marilyn Manson.
In a press release following the explicit album’s March 11 release, Yelawolf commented, “Sometimes Y is the name of the band/group because of the question we bring to music and the listener. It also gives us the freedom to do anything and make any style we choose. I didn’t know what was gonna happen in the studio, but we ended up writing the entire album on the spot. Once we found the mojo, it was the most electric vibe I’ve experienced making music. And at the end of the day, that’s all you’re looking for, a good time.”
The duo wanted to work together for years and mined a creative vein with 10 lively jams rooted in Rock styles. On the opening title track, which phases in like operatic Space Rock, Yelawolf wastes no time setting a defiant tone.
Verses of crafted Pop aggression, “I don’t care about that frame, you can take that picture down. If you ain’t got nothin’ good to say, well then just don’t come around. I’ll tell you just how I feel, baby that’s how I get down,” bombard speakers with a crunchy Rock twist.
During Jennings’s slowed down back half, they echo both chopped/screwed Hip-Hop and Hellbilly. It’s apparent you’re in the midst of a unique audio tour.
Briefly shifting textures alongside warm synths, “Hole in my Head” sounds like an upbeat acoustic ballad.
Offsetting that, the narrative comes from someone “stuck in the trap,” dreaming of that one shining moment that gives
them freedom.
”Rock & Roll Baby,” in comparison, starts as a slow burn that builds intensity with each riff. With Jennings creating a large atmosphere, Yelawolf draws cinematic scenes about his childhood, living with his single mother.
In an indulgent mainstream Rock moment, “Make Me A Believer,” led with a bold rhythm, sounds inspired by Stadium Rock a la the 2010s. Akin, but with more synths, “Radio” emits ’80s flair that bounces with a pep like New Wave band Oingo Boingo.
In this song, Jennings — channeling his inner Robert Fripp — provides lean riff-rock with searing, accentuating guitar slices on a song that chronicles the lives of three different people caught up in the Rock lifestyle.
Countering with the inclusion of a song like “Shoe String,” Yela spits a smooth flow of cinematic poetry and Jennings flavors the mix with atmospheres of slide guitar, delicate drums, storm sounds and more for a dreamy escapade.
Experimenting with different rhythms, the back half features more worthy moments like the wise-toned, “Jump Out the Window.”
It’s built around an oscillating riff that has the potential to achieve iconic status. Finally, the Punk-Rock of closing “Moonshiner’s Run” reminds one and all that Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings are having fun blazing rebellious trails.
