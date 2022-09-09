Join Lancaster’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Department and the Museum of Art and History from 4-9 p.m., Sept. 17, for a variety of family-friendly activities.
This free general admission event will be held at American Heroes Park (701 West Kettering St.) and includes live music, cultural performers, chalk artists, a car show, arts and crafts, a beer garden, food trucks and more and is part of the Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022.
The festival will celebrate the addition of 15 new murals, from Sept. 11-17, in Lancaster and Palmdale and will include exclusive live performances from The Long Shadows, with performances from artists like Clem Burke, the drummer from Blondie, Eurythmics, International Swingers and Empty Hearts; Mike Cripps, the guitarist from LA Guns and Brutalists; Gary Twinn from Twenty Flight Rockers and International Swingers; Luke Bossendorfer, the guitarist from Quireboys and Glimmer; and Gaz Ivin, bass player from Dexy’s and Quireboys. Local teen cover band Skitty Diggs will also perform.
The cultural performer’s stage invites Hula school and dance studio, Hula from the Heart, to immerse guests in traditional and modern hula. Studio8135 from Littlerock will share the tradition of Mexican Folklorico dance. In addition, Local Palmdale musician David Mountain will share his original music.
Guests are encouraged to snap photos with a large art installation by the City of Lancaster’s community engagement artist, Vojislav Radovanović.
Family fun includes glitter and balloon art, a bounce house, face painting and arts and crafts. Food from various food trucks and drinks from the Lucky Luke beer garden will be available. Join Chalk Mafia for their live chalk event including the sidewalk works of 10 professional artists or listen to spoken word performances hosted by Poetry Circus.
The entrance to the Antelope Valley Walls Festival will be on Kettering Street. Street parking is available to festival visitors in the neighborhood surrounding American Heroes Park and on Lancaster Boulevard. Overflow parking will be allowed in the parking lot at Boeing Plaza on West Lancaster Boulevard.
Those attending the festival should bring water in refillable bottles (no glass), sunscreen, sunglasses, lip balm, comfortable shoes, hand sanitizer/disinfectant wipes, ear plugs, a sweater or light jacket and a blanket or folding chair.
The following items are not allowed: large coolers, glass containers, knives, swords or other weapons; outside alcohol, drugs or drug paraphernalia (to include cannabis and cannabis products; prescriptions must be properly labeled in containers that match the holder’s ID); tarps or tents, Sharpies, markers or paint pens; personal vehicles or skates, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, hover boards, Segways, electric scooters; drones or remote control vehicles or toys; and unleashed animals. Dogs on leashes are permitted.
Masks will not be required and vaccination status will not be checked, but those attendees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home. This is a non-smoking event. All City of Lancaster community events are gang-free, no-colors events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.