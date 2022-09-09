Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022

Join Lancaster’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Department and the Museum of Art and History from 4-9 p.m., Sept. 17, for a variety of family-friendly activities.

This free general admission event will be held at American Heroes Park (701 West Kettering St.) and includes live music, cultural performers, chalk artists, a car show, arts and crafts, a beer garden, food trucks and more and is part of the Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022.

