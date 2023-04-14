Jesse Davidson

The Antelope Valley Punk scene will come together on June 10 to celebrate the life of Steve Beaver, a legendary character across the AV’s music culture, who passed away last October.

For those unaware, he wrote and performed in many prominent Punk bands from our humble slice of desert. He was also the Valley’s primary guitar and amp repair tech for countless  musicians.

