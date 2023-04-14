The Antelope Valley Punk scene will come together on June 10 to celebrate the life of Steve Beaver, a legendary character across the AV’s music culture, who passed away last October.
For those unaware, he wrote and performed in many prominent Punk bands from our humble slice of desert. He was also the Valley’s primary guitar and amp repair tech for countless musicians.
Beaver kept so many instruments running and amps from blowing up. He also shared his knowledge with folks who wanted to learn about his craft.
His former hardcore bands, Sorry State and Subjective Right, are coming together to honor their fallen comrade. Blood Stands Still is also reuniting and Anthony Arizmendis is reforming his Misfits tribute band, 138, to complete the lineup. The tribute will be at 7 p.m., at Transplants in Palmdale.
Sorry State was initially formed in 2008 by David “Pee Wee” Martinez (vocals), with Steve Porter on guitar, Steve Beaver on bass and Steve Gombrich on drums. The band quickly established themselves on the Southern California scene and, over time, has spread their brand of no-holds-barred crossover music. With multiple tours and high-profile shows over the years, Sorry State gained a respectable following worldwide.
Subjective Right is an old school Punk band formed in the Antelope Valley. Led by Bryan Bailey, a band mate and close childhood friend of Beaver’s, they will bring their unique energy back to the stage.
In November 2021, Beaver performed his last Antelope Valley show with Subjective Right. It was a packed audience bursting with explosive energy. Surely, that energy will be recreated again in a beautifully cathartic way.
Just a few miles away, Blood Stands Still, from Victorville, will join the lineup. Featuring Art and Danny Banura from Since We Were Kids, the band is reuniting for their first show in more than 10 years. The band also features Mark Williams, an AV native who has since become a touring guitar tech for acts such as Alkaline Trio, Every Time I Die and Marilyn Manson.
Anthony Arizmendis with 138, his tribute to the Misfits, will open on June 10. Beaver was also a member of 138. It only seems fitting to have music that influenced his musical development kick off the night.
Aside from providing an atmosphere for a party and being the soundtrack to our lives, music’s greatest ability is the power to heal. Punk Rock is healing. The loud, chaotic nature of it releases the audience from the burdens of life. With the weight the local scene is carrying from losing Beaver, the night will be an epic send-off to match an equally epic character in AV music history.
