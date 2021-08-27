PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale presents Queen Nation, a tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Queen, on Friday at the Palmdale Amphitheater, then concludes its summer concert series with a special performance of “Stevie Ray Visited,” a tribute to the music of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan on Saturday.
Queen Nation’s live production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey takes audiences through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more. They have performed in front of thousands of people at casinos, fairs, festivals and private affairs.
Queen Nation was formed in 2004. The band consists of Greg Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon.
The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts. For more info visit www.queennation.com
“Stevie Ray Visited” is a biographical Blues/Rock show that celebrates the life and music of Vaughan, widely considered to be one of the most accomplished and influential guitarists in the revival of Blues in the 1980s. Now his music lives on with “Stevie Ray Visited” featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News.
Duron was raised on Texas Blues. He brings a charismatic stage presence and killer guitar shredding to favorite Stevie Ray Vaughan tunes like “Pride and Joy,” “Crossfire,” “House is a Rockin,’ ” “Texas Flood” and more.
Gates for both shows open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the on-site concessions, including beer and wine. Performances begin at 8 pm. Tickets are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com and on-site the day of the event at 5 p.m., unless sold out in advance. General admission tickets are $15 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult, tickets not required. Parking is free.
Bring your own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
A Palmdale Amphitheater car sun shade will be given to the first 100 adults to come through the entrance gates.
