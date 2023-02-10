Sometimes, we never quite see our full potential without the encouragement from those around us.
A simple suggestion or request can alter our path in mysterious ways. The path of singer-songwriter Ally Amezola is currently unfolding in unexpected ways.
A newcomer to the local desert scene, she has become a regular in a relatively short amount of time. Upon hearing about her through various colleagues, I happened to catch a recent local open mic night performance. Her powerful voice, set under moody stage lighting, turned a simple performance into one shrouded in mystery. I simply had to learn more.
At eight years old, Amezola began her musical journey in Simi Valley. Alternative Rock giants such as The Killers, Muse, Linkin Park and Green Day were the early inspiration for writing her early instrumental songs.
A few years later, in her teens, she picked up the guitar started to play local events such as the Relay For Life benefit concert and the Cajun and Blues festival singing competition. Taking the leap from writing alone to performing in front of others was a tremendous challenge.
“I’ve always been a writer since I was really young” Amezola said. “It’s always been my favorite part. When I first started performing, it was kind of weird because I’m kind of a shy person. I get a lot of stage fright but once I’m up there, all the nerves go away and I get in the zone.” Surprisingly, it’s a common theme amongst many performers: the juxtaposition of being outgoing on stage and the opposite in everyday life. Ultimately, these two opposing forces shaped her musical style. She sways from upbeat Alt-Rock songs to delicate acoustic ballads that accompany her powerful melancholic vocal style.
“I think I used to sing a bit quietly, but when I was in high school, I took choir for three years,” Amezola said. “I feel like that helped me project a lot and it became a natural thing for me.”
She continued to develop her style after moving to the Antelope Valley at 19. Although she continued to write songs, the following years were spent focusing on earning her associate’s degree in fire technology.
“I was already living here for five years and wasn’t expecting to do any performances” Amezola said. “I heard about the open mic at Transplants and it was their very first one. My mom was telling me to do it and that I hadn’t played in a while. I wasn’t expecting to get back into the music scene, but I’m glad I did.”
After that first open mic, Amezola met a fellow local performer named The Rock Octopus, a regular on the songwriter’s scene, who told her about other places in town to perform, including the One More Round songwriter’s showcase and The Britisher.
In a relatively short period of time, her distinct voice and style are helping her make a name for herself in the local music scene.
“It’s been really fun getting back to it,” Amezola said. “Now I’m trying to shift over from my acoustic act to a full band.”
Presently, she has two songs on streaming services: “Losing Opportunities” and “Too Late,” both of which she has written and played all the instrumentation on.
“I’ve been playing the bass and drums for a couple years now,” Amezola said. “I’m trying to incorporate that into my songs. It’s all very simple but it’s cool being able to incorporate all the instruments. It’s been a learning experience creating parts for other instruments I’m not used to playing.”
She also recorded the songs herself, in addition to writing and arranging them.
“I don’t really have the money to go to a recording studio,” Amezola said. “I record everything on my own on my computer with free programs and cheap equipment. I try really hard to make it sound as professional as possible. I definitely want to go to a recording studio one day. Once I have enough for an EP, I want to get that professionally recorded.”
Humility and a sense of empathy fuels her creativity and the desire to help others. Although still pursuing her dream as a songwriter, Amezola’s future career in firefighting allows her give back.
“I just always wanted to help people and I’m not scared to put others above myself,” she said.
This balance between caring for others and herself allows the creativity to flourish.
“When I write music, it’s very true to how I feel,” Amezola said. “It’s very personal and it’s my internal thoughts. It’s a good stress reliever and very therapeutic for me.”
Her musical journey continues to evolve as she prepares for her first full set, opening for Rock Octopus, Feb. 26 at Transplants. For more information, follow @ally_amezola on Instagram.
