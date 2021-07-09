Flatland Cavalry, an Americana/Country band from Lubbock, Texas doubles down on its style and add a few treats to their new album, “Welcome to Countryland.”
Formed in 2012, the members are vocalist and principle songwriter, Cleto Cordero along with co-founder Jason Albers (drums), multi-instrumentalist Adam Gallegos, Jonathan Saenz (bassist), Reid Dillon (guitar) and violinist Laura Jane (violin) who, in 2018, replaced original member Wesley Hall.
Released on July 2, their third full-length album begins with “Country Is... .” Introducing their style, a slow stomping rhythm between guitar and drums sets the ground work for Cordero to speak about what is and what isn’t Country music.
The lyrics suggest “Country is what Country means to you.” Later in this cut, they tip their hat to Southern band Alabama’s 1984 song, “If You’re Gonna’ Play in Texas (You Gotta’ Have a Fiddle in the Band)” with, “Yes ma’am, we’re Texans, we got us a fiddle in the band.”
Indicating the pace of the record, mid-tempo, “Some Things Never Change” follows. The album’s first single expresses a narrator lamenting predictable matters of the heart. As it plays, Jane’s dynamic fiddle is showcased and mixes perfectly with the forward moving banjo part. This song is particularly a good example of Flatland Cavalry’s style.
“A Cowboy Knows How,” is produced so cleanly that it recalls Tom Petty’s production style. Like Petty, Cordero possesses a twang recognizable unto himself with his chorus, “Might as well find me a sunset and ride off in it. Find me a ghost town and disappear in it. Saddle some bar stool up until you’re gone.”
In actuality, “A Cowboy Knows How” was penned by Country star Luke Combs, who thought the song would sound better performed by the six-piece group. The band and Combs have history — Flatland Cavalry opened for him during the last leg of his 2019 tour.
Over “Welcome to Countryland’s” 14 total songs, the band highlights tastes for varied audiences. “Well-Spent Time” and “No Ace in the Hole” are a harder foray into Country Rock territory.
“It’s Good to Be Back (‘Round Here Again”) has various instruments picking an easy-sounding instrumental track, rustic enough in execution to make for any Fourth of July playlist. “Tilt Your Chair Back” is a softer, singer-songwriter piece, where ”Dancin’ Around a Fire” gives off an almost late night, eerie feeling akin to some of the late Charlie Daniels’ work.
Making the effort a family affair, “Life Without You,” (feat. Kaitlin Butts) meanders through duet territory. Singer-Songwriter Butts, a native of Oklahoma and frequent contributor to the band, questions in a relationship setting, “What if it doesn’t work out?” This song is akin to their hit, “A Life Where We Work Out” (2016). The total result is a fresh, lively set of songs begging to be heard live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.