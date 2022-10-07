American Indian Celebration

LAKE LOS ANGELES — California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host the American Indian Celebration event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 15 and 16. The celebration will include a dance arena featuring various Native American dancers, traditional Chumash stories and arts and craft displays.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m., Saturday, with a blessing by Chumash/Tataviam elders Ted and Dennis Garcia. The dance arena will feature Buffalo Creek, a Northern Style drum group from the Los Angeles and Temecula area led by Brendon Youngbear Urdanivia (Navajo/Tewa).

