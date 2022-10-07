LAKE LOS ANGELES — California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host the American Indian Celebration event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 15 and 16. The celebration will include a dance arena featuring various Native American dancers, traditional Chumash stories and arts and craft displays.
The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m., Saturday, with a blessing by Chumash/Tataviam elders Ted and Dennis Garcia. The dance arena will feature Buffalo Creek, a Northern Style drum group from the Los Angeles and Temecula area led by Brendon Youngbear Urdanivia (Navajo/Tewa).
Throughout the day, the dance area activities will rotate between native dancers with music by Buffalo Creek, hoop dancing by Sage Romero (Piute/Taos Pueblo), Yaqui deer dancers and Aztec culture and dancing with Danza Azteca Xochipilli.
Ted and Dennis Garcia (Chumash/Tataviam) will share traditional Chumash stories in the native plant garden outside Joshua Cottage. Hands-on activities include working with clay and pounding acorns and pine nuts at the touch table exhibit in Joshua Cottage. Visitors can also tour the museum, staffed with docents.
Flint knapper Mike Thompson will demonstrate how to make arrowheads. United American Indian Involvement will provide information about their organization.
