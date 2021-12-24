Asserting that “our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation” in “The Hill We Climb,” inaugural poet Amanda Gorman urged the nation to account for its history to heal the future. This kinetic idealism now blooms in “Call Us What We Carry,” her new collection of poems, as she explores why.
Alliterative insights and free-versed inquiry catalyze Gorman’s performative poetics on the page. Her third publication, Gorman’s scholarly sensibility illuminates her quest for social reparations and cultural history, unpacking their terrains through revisionism and erasure that imagine alternative renderings of past narratives.
The paradox of our social relations is what takes the title poem, in which she writes “A human microbiome is all the writhing forms on & inside this body drafted under our life. We are not me — we are we.” In this way, Gorman analyzes the amalgamation of microbial, social and environmental catastrophe that conjoined during the past two years.
She projects them beyond the current moment, conceiving of their ties as the liminal space of our progress.
Broken into seven sections, her poems emerge among shipwrecks beneath the sea, between lunar light rays against fossilized fragments, in the preserved journals of military leaders, beside the bloodshed of protest and war, and amidst the viral contagion of the Coronavirus.
Ultimately, these poems reflect the abstractions of knowledge, memory, forgiveness and communion that forge our nation.
Gorman’s commitment to our precarious moment accounts for their tone as found objects. At times they are ruminative relics that risk repetition, but it is thanks to Gorman’s linguistic versatility that keeps the reader along: Unearthing strains of syntax as they pertain to the American psyche or deconstructing a word’s varying context.
Embodying the idiosyncrasies of renewal, Gorman carves out the imperfect instinct towards hope.
Between breath, light, water and soil, text messages and letters, and visual formations of ships, whales and flags, Gorman’s “Call Us What We Carry” is an inventive literary resurrection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.