The moment. The moment is all we have.
It’s something I must remember, lest I become lost in tomorrow or yesterday, places that don’t exist. Life without growth is lived on a hamster wheel. Tomorrow encourages you to keep the wheel spinning.
While you wait, a rentable storage space in your conscious fills up with everything you haven’t gotten to. Our goals, aspirations and desire to live are only sustained by thoughts that start with, “eventually or some day.”
Yesterday keeps you from leaving the wheel. The past waits as a reminder of everything you wish could be scrubbed out: The fear of change, the guilt of wasted time, the frustration in seeing this process and yet, I just keep spinning day after day.
There’s a term used in biology called homeostasis, which describes maintaining steadiness in the human body. It is defined by the Oxford Language Dictionary as, “The tendency toward a relatively stable equilibrium between interdependent elements, especially as maintained by physiological processes.”
In plain language, this means maintaining routine functions of the human body. Examples of this include temperature, fluid levels and blood sugar. This also applies to psychological functions and typically, is far more complex.
“If you make that face long enough, it will stay that way,” is an old adage probably invented by parents to keep children from mocking them. It was cheap, yet effective for its time. A far more valuable concept is, “If you think that way long enough, you’ll become that way.” That’s an idea I’ve heard before but never summarized into one phrase.
With homeostasis in psychology, whatever we are familiar with, we seek to preserve it. In our current society, we are constantly bombarded by external negativity. If we choose to entertain those thoughts and let them into the home, they will move in, eat all of the food in the refrigerator and grind their dirty boots into the couch. The question is, how much can one person endure before it’s time to evict them?
Looking back from my teenage years to now, it’s amazing how long these thoughts lived in my mind, rent-free. They are thoughts that became beliefs; beliefs that created limits; limits acting as laws for my psyche. Eventually, these become equivalent to broken parts of the house that never get fixed.
It was how I perceived myself among peers, with the opposite sex and what I was capable of. It’s the power outlet that no longer works, the lukewarm water heater and the leaky roof. None of these problems can be solved if they’re believed to be unfixable.
Only within the last five years, have I begun to build confidence in myself and to understand the power of the mind.
Where do these thoughts come from? Just as everyone’s mind is different, the source is also individual. It’s unclear, exactly, where my negative beliefs came from.
With any problem, if left unchecked, it can grow into a seemingly unbeatable obstacle. Thankfully, I’ve had great support from parents, friends and colleagues who care and who are perpetually reminding me that good people still exist in this world.
Among the revelations about mind power, it finally clicked that altering behavior and limiting personal expression based on the perception of others is preparing to fail.
So much time was wasted protecting myself from the human vultures of the world. I hid most of my creativity publicly to deprive them of any fresh failure to eat. In reality, seeing those beasts circling the sky above and choosing to stay in the broken house was the real failure.
This week is a departure from my usual work. It’s a change of pace from what I typically cover in local music and art.
However, I feel it’s a necessary one. When starting a new article, I examine what’s happening within the music community and myself. Currently, my time is fraught with uncertainty and change. Good, bad and uncomfortable, but necessary. For me, The journey of becoming a better person is intertwined with becoming a better writer and musician. If one regresses, they both regress.
As with many thoughts and experiences, I believe they are more universal than we understand. Therefore, it’s beneficial to discuss them openly.
Ultimately, this leads back to you, the audience. The people who invest a small portion of time to consume my creative works. In exchange for participation, I have a responsibility to be the most honest and expressive version of myself possible.
If the quality of the work, the read-through and my humanity will become better, that’s a true victory. An old Chinese proverb states, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The next best time is right now.”
Not eventually, not someday, not tomorrow. Right now. The moment. The moment is all we have.
