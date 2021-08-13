Celebrating the 50th Anniversary (which passed in 2020) of George Harrison’s solo studio album, “All Things Must Pass,” his estate revisits quite possibly the greatest post-Beatles work from any of the “Fab Four.”
Alongside the prolific song writing duo of Lennon/McCartney — from 1965 and on — lead guitarist Harrison was consigned to about two full creations per album. Following their final supernova implosion in early 1970, after six years of pop culture dominance, the “quiet Beatle,” armed with more than 20 original tracks, was out to prove he was anything but quiet.
Initial sessions for his third solo album began in April 1970, at Abbey Road Studios with Ringo Starr and longtime friend/bassist Klaus Voormann, weeks after news officially broke of the iconic band’s dissolution.
Eventually, a large number of backing musicians including Eric Clapton, Bobby Whitlock, Jim Gordon and Carl Radle (who formed Derek and the Dominos during this time) plus “Let it Be” (1970) contributor Billy Preston, Pete Drake, Gary Wright, members of Badfinger and John Barham trickled in.
Recording, overdubs and mixing would continue through to mid-October with Producer Phil Spector, culminating in a triple album, magnum opus.
The original album that includes the hit singles: “Isn’t It a Pity” — a scathing reflection of human nature; the meditative “My Sweet Lord,” “What Is Life” and the title track, had all been overlooked for inclusion on releases by the Beatles.
We’re focusing on the enormous 50th Anniversary (super deluxe) digital edition released Aug. 6, which comes with the newly remixed album, 42 demos, studio jams (some of which were included on the original sides five and six release as “Apple Jam”) and outtakes.
Remixed with permission from his son and estate executor Dhani Harrison, Spector’s “wall of reverb” technique, which bugged the ex-Beatle until his death in 2001, has finally been corrected, updating the offerings for contemporary sound systems.
Also, alternate takes in the 50th anniversary release are markedly different from the original versions. With heavier Rock tendencies than some of the other songs here, “Awaiting on You All, “Art of Dying” and “Out of the Blue” are sharpened.
A softer version of “Isn’t It a Pity,” with pianist Nicky Hopkins, is more evocative than the original.
Meanwhile, “Run of the Mill, (Session Outtakes/Take 36)” features twin guitars that faintly predicted the twin guitar attack that Irish Rock group Thin Lizzy would later employ.
Thanks to this remix, “If Not For You,” with soulful organ flushes and “Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let it Roll)”, stand out even more vibrantly as he serves up some crispy Americana.
In fact, this album was the first to introduce audiences to what would become Harrison’s solo trademark use of steel guitar.
The scope of his creativity is staggering throughout the 23 remixed album tracks and 47 add-ons.
Active musicians content to release the same type of music year after year, turn on, tune in. You can do better.
“All Things Must Pass (50th Anniversary)” can be purchased digitally in eight LPs, five CDs or in the jaw-dropping Uber box set, a behemoth that comes in a wooden crate and contains two gorgeous books, small figurines of the gnomes from the album cover and more material trinkets for a material world.
It can all be yours for the low price of $1,198 via Amazon.com or anywhere music is sold.
