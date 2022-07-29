"Ultimately, I’m trying to put something into my music that is humanizing and speaks of the biggest thing, which is love,” American singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter noted in a recent YouTube channel interview for Qobuz, a French commercial music streaming and downloading service. “I mean, it sounds pie in the sky. But there has to be a consistent force or something pushing against the negative. And I like to think that’s what I’m doing.”
Finding fame in his 40s, the road to success wasn’t smooth for Porter. One of seven siblings raised in the ’80s by his single mother, he persisted through racism from the Ku Klux Klan in Bakersfield. When he was 21, his mother died of cancer. On her deathbed, she implored Porter not to give up on his singing talent. More recently, he lost his brother and several friends during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through life’s uncertainty, Porter’s ability to create positivity through the weight of tears, has taken his brand of Jazz mainstream. He has won two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, the first in 2014, for his third solo album “Liquid Spirit” (2013) and then again in 2017 for the follow-up “Take Me to the Alley” (2016).
His unique baritone voice, polished by traditional Soul and Gospel a la Sam Cooke, Donnie Hathaway and Bill Withers, is warming and uplifting. With a knack for conveying empathy in his songs, Porter has gained a wide audience in the United States. He has an even more enormous following in Europe, selling out London’s Royal Albert Hall on four separate occasions.
Released on Aug. 28, 2020 and again on July 2, 2021 as a digital Deluxe Video Album, Porter’s sixth LP, “All Rise” follows a mostly push-and-pull pace between attitude-steeped Funk/R&B and Jazz ballads (“Faith in Love,” “Phoenix”).
Mid-tempo cut “Concorde” is a jubilant opener. Accompanied by softly-played piano chords, percussion and an ascending horn section, his baritone delivery conveys feelings about how traveling life makes him appreciate down time at home that much more. On one hand, the song may be viewed for having romantic overtones, but the music video shows Porter’s interest is getting off the road to reunite with his son.
Another mellow track, “Dad Gone Thing,” flips the narrative, seemingly with an autobiographical twist. Over an organ, backing choir and break beats — this time written from the son’s perspective — he soulfully expresses, “I was with him through all of this but a few things that he missed. He didn’t teach me a dad gone thing but how to sing.” Co-written with the album’s producer Troy Miller, Gospel mode is on high during, “Revival Song.” Complete with a call-and-response, hand claps and double-tracked humming, Porter aligns with a theme of renewal.
Connecting with community is important to him, which is why he added the political element in the video to honor Freddie Gray. Gray was a 25-year-old African American from Baltimore who was arrested by the Baltimore Police Department over his legal possession of a knife. Upon dying while in officers’ custody, six officers were suspended and a nationwide outcry culminating in protests and cries for reforms ensued.
Other highlights of the 16-track album come When Porter’s vocal passion matches his funky instrumentals.
He asserts, “I’m just a man under pressure, like Muddy Waters said. Disappointment can drop me from a thousand stories high. I got a spare set of wings, watch me fly, oh, oh, oh, oh,” on the stomper “Long List of Troubles.”
The experimental “Real Truth” and “Mister Holland” a tempo-shifiting comment on racism should also get a fair shake.
