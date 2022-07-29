All Rise

"Ultimately, I’m trying to put something into my music that is humanizing and speaks of the biggest thing, which is love,” American singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter noted in a recent YouTube channel interview for Qobuz, a French commercial music streaming and downloading service. “I mean, it sounds pie in the sky. But there has to be a consistent force or something pushing against the negative. And I like to think that’s what I’m doing.”

Finding fame in his 40s, the road to success wasn’t smooth for Porter. One of seven siblings raised in the ’80s by his single mother, he persisted through racism from the Ku Klux Klan in Bakersfield. When he was 21, his mother died of cancer. On her deathbed, she implored Porter not to give up on his singing talent. More recently, he lost his brother and several friends during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

