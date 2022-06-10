PALMDALE — The city presents Grammy award winning group and Antelope Valley natives All-4-One at 8 p.m., Aug. 27, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, as part of the city’s summer concert series.
Tickets went on sale, June 3, at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. They are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased by June 17 will receive a $5 discount.
All-4-One members Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak’s musical journey began in Palmdale, Desert and Mojave High Schools making this show the “The Road Back Home Concert.”
To date, they have released seven albums and sold over 20 million units worldwide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards and completed multiple major world tours.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Amphitheater is at 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P). Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the delicious on-site concessions, including beer and wine.
Guests should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged.
Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted.
Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.