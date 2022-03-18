The Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association will present the Alias Brass Company, its penultimate show of the season, at 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Hailed as “energetic, refreshing, and unique,” the Alias Brass Company is a collaboration of five artists from across the nation. From Baroque, to Classical, to Jazz and Pop, the Alias Brass Company’s show presents instrumental music for every taste.
In addition to taking audiences on a musical journey during performances, the band strives to educate and inspire the next generation to ensure music will remain a sustainable and thriving art form.
AV Community Concerts Association is a local nonprofit group that has brought concerts to the Valley for 73 years.
Single adult tickets cost $33 and tickets for youth 18 and younger are $15. For details visit www.lpac.org/avcca
The price of a season membership is $70 for adults and $20 for youth ages 18 and younger.
Memberships and single-concert tickets may be purchased at Lancaster Performing Arts Center Box Office, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950. Memberships may also be purchased by mailing an application and check to Antelope Valley Community Concerts. For details, visit www.avcommunityconcerts.org
Face masks are no longer required to enter and attend performances.
However, those who feel unwell or are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath should respect the safety of others and stay home.
