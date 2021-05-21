Every day that time passes by, hopefully my perspective grows with it.
Thankfully, in my field, I meet folks from all walks of life. Especially within the Antelope Valley, the creative humans who reside here have a rich personal history I seek to learn from and document.
Toni Aleman is a part of that lineage. Born, raised and currently an AV resident, he started his musical journey on guitar in his pre-teens; leading to winning the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award and attending the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood.
He has toured/played with bands like WWIII, London (2011-2013), Ratt’s Juan Croucier (2015-present) and the Renaissance Rock Orchestra (2018-present).
Currently, his band Vile A Sin is signed to Cleopatra Records. They are featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror movie, “Baphomet,” which is out currently, ahead of the movie’s June 8 release date.
In part one of our conversation, Aleman discussed his family’s roots and the catalyst for picking up the guitar.
Jesse Davidson: What led you to becoming a musician?
Toni Aleman: It’s interesting because it’s not often you think about that. From the second I started, I just went for it.
Maybe that’s part of being a musician? The risk and the spirit of accepting music into your life.
Trying to make it a part of everything you do. I got into music when I was about 12 and was attending Cole Middle School here in Lancaster.
When I was in my formative years, I was trying to rebel against everything I grew up knowing, which was order and a very militaristic way of growing up.
My parents came from El Salvador in the 1980s, escaping the civil war. So they came here to have a better life and an opportunity for me and my siblings to even exist.
I was lucky enough to have been born here. That upbringing shaped who I am. Everything was so meticulous. To clarify, I’m not saying my parents are bad people.
JD: No, I get it.
TA: They wanted me to have a shot at life because I would have been murdered as a kid growing up in El Salvador.
That war was brutal. Even then, there are still bits of that in my life. It’s kind of a bummer, but it’s part of who I am and I accept that.
Anyway, sorry I went into a little scary thing there about El Salvador. All the regional things that happened in the 1980s ultimately equated to a lot of poverty and disparity.
It’s hard not to mention that when you’re Salvadorian. You’re a minority no matter where you go.
JD: Wow. I imagine that translated into your work ethic.
TA: Yeah. For me, I was going to live a meticulous life either way. Whether it was a life of discipline and being a military man, which is one of the things I wanted to do. The other was being an attorney, which I ended up studying a little bit of law at one point while going to music school.
Then doing an apprenticeship with a lawyer. Once again, it’s not quite the dream I had for myself. It’s something I’m capable of doing, but I’m a musician. That’s what I am.
Anyway, I got into concert band in middle school. I got stuck with the alto saxophone and I learned to read music while I was there.
Sure enough, around that time, my parents became US Citizens and we made a trip back to El Salvador.
Believe it or not, somewhere between 12 and 13, before this trip, I heard Ozzy Osbourne’s “Tribute Live with Randy Rhodes.” I heard “Crazy Train” for the first time and that blew my mind. I felt compelled to go out of my way to convince my parents to somehow buy me a guitar, which I had to work tooth and nail to earn.
While I was visiting El Salvador for the first time, I got my first guitar there. It was a Galveston-brand Stratocaster.
I don’t remember what the amp was, but it was a piece of crap (laughs), but it was enough. I couldn’t stop playing music after that. I started taking lessons with Robert “Bobby-O” Ormsby at Mario’s Music.
He taught me guitar, music theory and told me about different artists. At the time, I was so serious and it wasn’t enough. Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen were happening but something felt like, I needed more.
Then I got into Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band. Local heroes. That led to Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Satriani and those kinds of things.
After that, it was game over. I’m a guitar player and I’m going to take this super seriously.
