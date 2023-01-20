Often the words of a brilliant artist are required to materialize the intangible like a magician creating lyrical moments from a specific turn of phrase and producing a feeling between revelation and relief.
The blank space between those little lines is being filled.
The well of human experience informs the work, from heartbreaks, to falling in love, aging, death and spirituality.
These are all themes that are best explored by people who have been touched by them.
Thanks to the convenience of modern technology, we no longer need to express these emotions through creativity.
The line between reality and that which is artificial is increasingly blurring all aspects of our humanity.
For good or ill, so much of life is synthesized, automated or exists in a virtual space — from the way our food tastes, goods are manufactured or the framing of our social interactions.
What is fake and what is real is fading into one homogeneous idea.
The latest trend of Artificial Intelligence programs that can create art is perhaps the paramount moment of technological absurdity.
These programs take large amounts of data and computing techniques to replicate or create works of art.
When posted on social media platforms, these AI art creations can easily go viral, garnering hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views and likes.
One of the most popular is ChatGPT, a text-generating program designed by Open AI.
It can create anything from news stories, poems, sitcom scripts and responses for online dating.
Where it draws controversy for some lies in its ability to generate nuanced responses in simple sentences.
A notable dissenting voice is artist Nick Cave, the legendary Australian singer often ranked by the press and his colleagues as one of the greatest songwriters and lyricists of his generation.
Notable collaborations in his 50-year tenure include recording duets with Kylie Minogue, Johnny Cash and Debbie Harry of Blondie.
His songs often explore the depths of death, religion and unrequited love.
In his newsletter, “The Red Hand Files,” Cave responded to a fan who sent lyrics written by ChatGPT in “his style.” They contained a stock verse-chorus song structure littered with tropes about God, the devil and wrestling with inner demons.
Leaving little ambiguity in his opinion, Cave said, “This song is bull****, a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human.”
Instead of blindly excoriating something new, he offered a short dissertation about technology in relation to our creativity.
“Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel,” Cave said. “Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as it has no limitations from which to transcend. ChatGPT’s melancholy role is that it is destined to imitate and can never have an authentic human experience, no matter how devalued and inconsequential the human experience may in time become.”
Since the program’s launch, in November, ChatGPT is also disrupting life in university classrooms. According to a New York Times report, administrators and department chairs across the country are seeing an influx of papers submitted by students written by AI chat bots.
Professors are opting for assignments less vulnerable to AI intrusions, such as in-class assignments, handwritten papers, group work and oral exams.
Matthew Sag, a law professor at Emory University, offered an alternative to Business Insider about the issue.
”There’s a saying that an infinite number of monkeys will eventually give you Shakespeare,” he said. “There’s a large number of monkeys here, giving you things that are impressive — but there is intrinsically a difference between the way that humans produce language, and the way that large language models do it,” Sag said.
The crux of the argument lies in the reason for ChatGPT’s existence: commerce disguised for progress. My perspective would be far less cynical without the dubious financial history of record companies and streaming services.
Both industries have notorious reputations for trying to pay artists as little as possible and fighting legislation that would increase royalty payments.
Artists are pesky, unpredictable liabilities for their corporate quarter. They have families, need health insurance and have to make enough to feed themselves, you know, the downright selfish impulses.
If only there was a way to automatically program music, compose melodies and write lyrics in-house.
This technology won’t remain infantile forever. Once a hit song has been created with AI, it’s not impossible to imagine Spotify, Amazon and other major corporations creating AI music departments within their empires and paying a handful of salaried employees instead of a roster of artists.
After all, how much is the human experience worth anyway?
Get more info
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/ai-chatbot-chatgpt-writes-song-nick-cave-style-1234661842/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.